Lillard, McCollum combine for 61 as Blazers beat Warriors

  • Reuters
  • Washington DC
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 11:59 IST
  • Created: 19-12-2019 11:39 IST
Damian Lillard recorded 31 points and a season-high-tying 13 assists, and CJ McCollum scored 30 points to help the Portland Trail Blazers notch a 122-112 victory over the visiting Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night. Hassan Whiteside collected a season-best 23 rebounds to go along with 16 points as Portland won for the third time in its past four contests. Carmelo Anthony contributed 17 points and eight rebounds, and Skal Labissiere added 10 points.

D'Angelo Russell registered 26 points and seven assists for the Warriors, who lost their fifth straight game and ninth in the past 10. Glenn Robinson III scored 17 points, Alec Burks added 16, Willie Cauley-Stein had 12, Eric Paschall posted 11, and Marquese Chriss had 10 points and 10 rebounds. Russell and Robinson each made five 3-pointers for the Warriors, who were 16 of 38 from long range. Overall, Golden State shot 39.8 percent.

The Trail Blazers shot 45.4 percent from the field, including 9 of 31 from 3-point range, and held a 57-50 edge on the boards. Portland led 81-72 after Whiteside's tip-in with 6:22 remaining in the third quarter before the Warriors scored 14 of the next 20 points to pull within one. However, Chriss missed two free throws with 2:09 left when Golden State had a chance to take the lead, and the Trail Blazers responded with five straight points to take a 92-86 lead.

Portland was on top 97-92 entering the final quarter, and McCollum began the stanza with a 3-pointer to push the lead to eight. McCollum knocked down another shot to give the Trail Blazers a 109-102 lead with 4:34 remaining.

Robinson responded with a 3-pointer with 3:47 left, but McCollum answered with a 3-pointer 31 seconds later to put the margin at seven again. Whiteside followed with a jumper to make it 114-105 as the Trail Blazers closed it out.

Lillard had 20 points and seven assists as Portland built a 67-66 lead heading into halftime. Lillard scored 16 points in the opening quarter as the Trail Blazers established a 40-29 advantage.

Golden State inched ahead by a point late in the half after Burks drained two 3-pointers and Paschall added one during a 9-0 flurry. However, Lillard drove for a hoop with 33.8 seconds left to give Portland a one-point lead.

