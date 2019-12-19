We all deserve the Man of the Match: Salah after win over Monterrey

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah said everybody in his team played their role in securing victory over Monterrey and therefore they all deserved the Man of the Match. Liverpool defeated Monterrey in the semi-final of the FIFA Club World Cup on Wednesday by 2-1 and reached the final of the tournament.

"Everybody played his role. Firmino joined the match in the final minutes and scored with his first touch, Alisson also saved many chances and the player [Trent Alexander-Arnold] who crossed [for the goal]," the club's official website quoted Salah as saying. Salah even went on to say that each player deserved a Man of the Match.

"Everybody contributed to the team and I think we all deserve the Man of the Match. I think in the end we showed our quality and won in the last minute. I think we deserved it," he said. In the final of the FIFA Club World Cup, Liverpool will take on Flamengo at the Khalifa International Stadium in Qatar on December 21. (ANI)

