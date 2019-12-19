Real Madrid played a great game: Zidane after goalless draw against Barcelona

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane said they played a great game against Barcelona but the only thing missing was a goal. "I am thrilled with the players attitudes. We played a great game and only lacked a goal but that is football," the club's official website quoted Zidane as saying.

Real Madrid played a goalless draw against Barcelona on Thursday in La Liga and this was the first time since November 2002 that El Clasico ended in a scoreless draw. Despite admitting they failed to score, Zidane said he is happy and proud of his players.

"We could not score, but we are happy and proud of our players. We scored a lot of goals this season, so the lack of accuracy was down to today's game. The players should be happy with what they did," he said. Barcelona will now face Alaves in the La Liga fixture on December 21 while Real Madrid will play against Athletic Bilbao on December 23. (ANI)

