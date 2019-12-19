Left Menu
Development News Edition

Winning may be lost cause for Bengals, Dolphins

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 14:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 13:35 IST
Winning may be lost cause for Bengals, Dolphins
Image Credit: Flickr

Although many of their fans are likely more focused on the 2020 NFL Draft, both the Cincinnati Bengals (1-13) and the host Miami Dolphins (3-11) will be playing for pride on Sunday. With one more loss, the Bengals will clinch the top spot in the draft. Their season has been derailed in part by the surgery that was required to mend the left ankle of seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Green. He has missed 21 of Cincinnati's last 22 games and has yet to play this season.

The Bengals are also without starters such as cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick (left knee) and right guard John Miller (concussion). But the Bengals still have third-year running back Joe Mixon, who led the AFC in rushing yards (1,168) as the first-season starter in 2018.

This season, Mixon has 925 rushing yards (4.0 average) and will be looking to break 1,000 against Miami. Last week, in a 34-13 loss to the New England Patriots, Mixon rushed for 136 yards on 25 carries.

Mixon said Patriots star quarterback Tom Brady praised him after the game. "Great player, the hell of a runner," Brady told Mixon.

Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd is also looking for his second straight 1,000-yard season. He has 76 catches for 859 yards but just three touchdowns. Last season, he also caught 76 passes, but for 1,028 yards and seven touchdowns. Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton, 32, has struggled this season, tossing just 11 touchdown passes -- seven fewer than his previous career low of 18, in 2016. Dalton has also 13 interceptions, the most he has had since he was picked off 17 times in 2014.

Both the Bengals and Dolphins have first-year head coaches. Cincinnati's Zac Taylor, 36, knows the Dolphins well -- he served as Miami's interim offensive coordinator in 2015. He is also a football lifer. His father was a team captain for Barry Switzer's Oklahoma Sooners. His brother was a quarterback for Marshall. And he married Sarah Sherman, the daughter of ex-Green Bay Packers coach Mike Sherman.

New Dolphins coach Brian Flores, 38, was a Boston College linebacker before joining the Patriots as a scouting assistant in 2004 and working his way up to safeties coach, then linebackers coach, winning four Super Bowl titles. Flores started this season 0-7, but his Dolphins have gone 3-4 since then -- a significant improvement.

Miami, which will play its final home game of the season on Sunday, is led by quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, 37. He threw two touchdown passes in last week's 36-20 loss to the New York Giants, but he also lost a key fumble. "Football is so much fun, but it's also a humbling game," said Fitzpatrick, who has started 11 games this season, tossing 15 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions. "Once you think you've got it figured out, you get knocked down."

The Bengals will be the third straight sub-.500 team the Dolphins will play, following losses to the 5-9 New York Jets and 3-11 New York Giants. Miami's season finale the following week is at the New England Patriots, where the Dolphins will be heavy underdogs.

So, for practical purposes, the Bengals represent Miami's last, best chance to earn their elusive fourth win of the season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

CBSE announces date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Videos

Latest News

IMF approves lending program with Equatorial Guinea

The International Monetary Found approved a 280 million lending program with Equatorial Guinea on Wednesday, despite criticism by rights groups that it would foster systemic corruption. The IMF said in a statement that the three-year progra...

Freida Pinto to headline military drama series based on Anuradha Bhagwati's memoir

Hollywood star Freida Pinto will topline the series adaptation of former US Marine captain Anuradha Bhagwatis memoir. The book, Unbecoming A Story of Disobedience, was published in March this year and chronicles her journey from dutiful dau...

Work from home, stay off protests, social media debates on CAA: MNCs tell employees

Anti-citizenship law protests in Delhi impacted citizens in Gurgaon and Noida too on Thursday where several companies asked their employees to work from home and cautioned against joining demonstrations. While prohibitory orders under CrPC ...

We complied with govt directive: Sunil Mittal on internet suspension in parts of Delhi

Amid suspension of services in parts of Delhi earlier in the day, Bharti Airtel Chairman Sunil Mittal said the company had complied with a government directive in this regard. There is a government order and we are just following it, Mittal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019