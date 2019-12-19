Left Menu
Rookies on display again as Giants visit 'Skins

Intriguing storylines are scarce in the basement battle between the New York Giants and Washington Redskins on Sunday afternoon in Landover, Md. However, the game could feature another duel between rookie quarterbacks to determine which team likely will finish last in the NFC East.

The Giants and Redskins enter play with matching 3-11 records. The Giants are 1-6 on the road and the Redskins 1-6 at home, the latter's only win on Nov. 24 against the visiting Detroit Lions. While Redskins rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins will get the start for Washington, it's undecided if his rookie counterpart with the Giants, Daniel Jones, will get the nod.

Jones (ankle) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, but Giants coach Pat Shurmur wants to see a full week before making a decision, according to reports. Eli Manning got the win in his stead Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, snapping a nine-game Giants losing skid. Manning choked back tears afterward in what was likely his final start at home wearing Giants blue.

Jones had already supplanted Manning as the starter when these two teams met in Week 4, a 24-3 victory by the Giants. The win made Jones 2-0 in his first two starts, ginning up excitement with Big Blue Nation. However, it would prove to be the Giants' last win until the victory over Miami. Jones threw for 225 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions in Week 4.

Haskins didn't start that day but was inserted into the game in the second quarter by then-head coach Jay Gruden. The rookie didn't fare much better than starting QB Case Keenum, however, going just 9-for-17 for 107 yards and three picks in his pro debut. This time, Haskins comes off his best game by far in Sunday's 37-27 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Haskins completed 19 of 28 passes for 261 yards and two touchdowns, good for a passer rating of 121.3. The rookie did not throw an interception.

Haskins has 1,232 passing yards on the season with five touchdown passes and seven interceptions. Jones, by comparison, has thrown for 2,374 yards with 18 touchdowns against 11 picks. His bugaboo has been fumbles; Jones has lost 10, most by any quarterback in the league.

The Jones-Haskins duel isn't the only rookie showdown. Wide receivers Darius Slayton of the Giants and Washington's Terry McLaurin have put together nice rookie campaigns. While Slayton has the edge in touchdowns, 8-7, McLaurin has more catches (51-44) and receiving yards (833-690).

The Giants put tight end Evan Engram on injured reserve Tuesday. He had missed the past five games with a foot injury. The Giants signed wide receiver David Sills from their practice squad to take Engram's spot on the roster. Guard Kevin Zeitler (ankle) was limited in Wednesday's practice and tight end Rhett Ellison (concussion) was a full participant. Both are listed as questionable.

The Redskins put three players on injured reserve Tuesday -- Pro Bowl guard Brandon Scherff (elbow/shoulder), receiver Trey Quinn (concussion) and cornerback Jimmy Moreland (foot). Scherff played in 11 games. Washington signed defensive backs Coty Sensabaugh and Kayvon Webster to the active roster.

The Redskins have a slew of players questionable for Sunday: offensive tackle Donald Penn, safeties Montae Nicholson and Landon Collins, DE Jonathan Allen and cornerback Quinton Dunbar. --Field Level Media

