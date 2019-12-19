Left Menu
Development News Edition

Steelers stick with Hodges against Jets

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 14:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 14:17 IST
Steelers stick with Hodges against Jets
Image Credit: Wikipedia

With control of their playoff hopes on the line, the Pittsburgh Steelers had a decision to make at quarterback going into their road game against the New York Jets this week. Coach Mike Tomlin didn't appear to waver. He is sticking with undrafted rookie Devlin "Duck" Hodges on Sunday.

The Steelers (8-6) would clinch a spot in the postseason if they win their final two games. Pittsburgh might well have gone back to Mason Rudolph, who has more pedigree but lost the job to Hodges. A Samford product, Hodges won his first three starts before throwing four interceptions and finishing with a 43.9 passer rating last week in a 17-10 home loss to the Buffalo Bills.

It's all cool with Hodges, an unflappable sort. "We watched the tape. I've got some things I can learn from and get better," Hodges said. "Gotta let that one go and move on and get ready for this week."

Hodges also isn't going to be glancing over at the sideline, wondering if he might be pulled for Rudolph at the first sign of difficulty. "I don't think any of the coaches are thinking about that because I don't think any of the coaches are expecting me to have a bad game," he said. "They expect me to learn and get better."

Hodges and the offense could have some help if receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster can return after missing four games because of a knee injury. Smith-Schuster, a Pro Bowler in 2018, practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday. "We've just got two more games. We've got to win out," Smith-Schuster said. "My mind is telling me I want to go out there. My body is telling me I want to go out there. But I don't want to go out there and mess it up to the point where I'm out for a whole other year because of my knee."

On the flip side, Pittsburgh's defense, the steel backbone of the team, will be facing former Steelers All-Pro running back Le'Veon Bell for the first time. Bell hasn't had a gangbusters season, but he is coming off a season-high 87 yards rushing last week in the Jets' 42-21 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Bell sat out the 2018 season over a salary dispute and his lack of a multiyear contract, refusing to play under the team's franchise-tag designation.

"He was a great teammate when he was here," Steelers defensive end Cam Heyward told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "I never had any ill will with him. He came to work. You knew what you were getting on Sunday. I think he cared about what he put on the field. He cared about his teammates." The Jets (5-9) will miss the playoffs for the ninth year in a row but are trying to reach six wins for the first time since 2015.

"It's two playoff games for us," safety Jamal Adams, New York's lone Pro Bowl selection, said of the approach to the last two weeks of the season. "We don't go out there to lose ballgames no matter the record. I see a lot of things where people say we might as well tank. Nah. To hell with that." Adams missed the past two weeks because of an ankle injury but practiced Wednesday and said chances "are very high" he will face Pittsburgh.

The Jets lost two more players for the season this week, tackle Chuma Edoga (knee) and receiver Jeff Smith (ankle), giving them 18 players on injured reserve. Hodges said not just the offense but he specifically could benefit if Smith-Schuster is able to play. In fact, he benefits even when Smith-Schuster is participating in practice.

"When he's out there, it just makes me a little bit more comfortable," Hodges said. "He's been in the system, knows what he's doing. Good to have him back (in practice)."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

CBSE announces date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Videos

Latest News

Putin says Russia must compete under flag at sports events

Moscow, Dec 19 AFP President Vladimir Putin on Thursday insisted Russias athletes should be allowed to compete under the Russian flag, despite a four-year ban handed down by the World Anti-Doping Agency from major sporting events over syste...

Clean chit to scribe booked after his video showed just 'namak-roti' served to students: UP Police

The Uttar Pradesh police has given a clean chit to a journalist who was booked for allegedly maligning the image of the state government after he shot a video showing just salt and rotis being served to students of a primary school here. Ho...

Sensex, Nifty rally to fresh record highs; Yes Bank surges 7 pc

Extending their record-setting streak for the third session, market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty advanced to fresh highs on Thursday, led by buying in energy, IT and auto counters amid persistent foreign fund inflows. After rallying to its l...

Uddhav 'dummy CM' as he needs Sonia & Pawar's nod: Mungantiwar

Senior BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar on Thursday dubbed Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray as a dummy CM, saying he has to seek approval of Congress president Sonia Gandhi and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar before taking any decision. Mungantiwar w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019