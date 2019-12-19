Left Menu
Chiefs ride strong defense into Bears matchup

Image Credit: pixabay

Even when Patrick Mahomes improvises to make throws, Tyreek Hill races to get open and Travis Kelce sheds coverage, the offense cannot do it all for the Chiefs. Kansas City tried that last season and came within an overtime coin toss of the AFC championship. Yet it became clear that a successful postseason also demanded defensive improvement.

With the Chiefs (10-4) qualified for the playoffs based on a fourth consecutive AFC West title, their defense continues to make an impressive late-season push. That unit will attempt to flex its muscle again Sunday on the road against the Chicago Bears (7-7). "Ultimately, it is just playing well on first and second down, understanding that we do have some guys up front that can really wreck a game," Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu said. "On the back end, we are truly confident in what we can do and in our abilities."

The Chiefs have won four consecutive games while allowing opponents an 11.3-point average. Their greatest concern, a rush defense ranked 26th in the NFL, yielded just 90 yards on average during that stretch. Even more exciting is the addition of veteran Terrell Suggs, a former All-Pro the Chiefs claimed off waivers Monday to add depth after defensive end Alex Okafor tore a pectoral muscle in Kansas City's win over the Denver Broncos a day earlier.

Kansas City's postseason potential thanks to Mahomes, and an encouraging conversation with coach Andy Reid, convinced Suggs to join the Chiefs. "It's hard to turn down (playing with) the reigning MVP and a playoff team," Suggs said, "and just the exciting things they're doing, this atmosphere."

Kansas City likely will to be content to keep Suggs fresh and choose his spots. However, other newcomers such as Mathieu and defensive end Frank Clark came in and immediately took ownership of a unit that couldn't get Mahomes the ball in overtime in last season's loss to the New England Patriots for the AFC title. "I think Tyrann is playing as good as any safety in the National Football League and maybe as good as any defensive player," Reid said when asked to comment on the exclusion of Mathieu from a list of six Pro Bowl selections for Kansas City.

To have a chance to overtake New England for a first-round bye in the playoffs, the Chiefs must maintain their recent surge. The Bears, meanwhile, are eliminated from contention for the NFC playoffs. Three Pro Bowl picks, edge rusher Khalil Mack, safety Eddie Jackson and special teams player Cordarrelle Patterson, will lead whatever upset bid Chicago musters behind coach Matt Nagy, who formerly served under Reid in Kansas City.

"When those times arise when I need a little advice on something, he's the guy I go through," said Nagy, referencing the Bears' four-game losing streak earlier in the season. "I just appreciate that more than anything, and he's one of my favorite people in the world." The Bears placed linebacker Danny Trevathan (elbow) on injured reserve Wednesday. Defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris (foot) and wide receiver Javon Wims (knee) returned to practice after missing last Sunday's loss at Green Bay. Wide receiver Taylor Gabriel (concussion) and offensive tackle Bobby Massie (ankle) did not practice Wednesday.

Kansas City offensive guard Andrew Wylie (illness, ankle, shoulder) did not practice Wednesday.

