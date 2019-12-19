The following are the top/expected stories at 2100 hours:

EXPECTED STORIES: *ISL match report between Jamshedpur FC and Mumbai City FC.

STORIES ON THE WIRE:

SPO-CRI-IPL-4THLD AUCTION C'mon Aussie, C'mon: Cummins, Maxwell headline big IPL pay day

By Tapan Mohanta Kolkata, Dec 19 (PTI) Australian cricketers hit pay dirt at the IPL players' auction with pacer Pat Cummins becoming the most expensive foreign buy ever in the league by fetching a whopping Rs 15.50 crore bid from two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders here on Thursday.

SPO-CRI-IPL-CUMMINS

We have got best player of IPL auction: KKR coach McCullum on Cummins' record buy Kolkata, Dec 1 (PTI) Kolkata Knight Riders head coach Brendon McCullum on Thursday called Pat Cummins "the best player of the auction" and said that is why the franchise did not mind paying a record Rs 15.50 crore for the Australian pacer, the most for a foreign recruit in IPL history.

SPO-CRI-IND-KULDEEP

This hat-trick tops my list as I was under pressure for last 10 months: Kuldeep By Kushan Sarkar

Visakhapatnam, Dec 19 (PTI) Kuldeep Yadav has rated his hat-trick against the West Indies as his best bowling performance, the Indian record coming in the backdrop of relentless pressure and a dip in form leading to exclusion from the team.

SPO-CRI-IND-POLLARD Why is Virat so animated? Please ask him, says Pollard

By Kushan Sarkar Visakhapatnam, Dec 19 (PTI) India skipper Virat Kohli has been a bit more charged up than he usually is during the ongoing West Indies series and rival captain Kieron Pollard is "clueless" as to what's been the trigger.

SPO-CRI-IPL-JAFFER-KXIP

Wasim Jaffer appointed Kings XI Punjab's batting coach New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) Former India player Wasim Jaffer has been appointed as the batting coach of Kings XI Punjab for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League.

SPO-CRI-IND-LD REPLACEMENT

Injured Deepak Chahar ruled out of third ODI, Saini named his replacement Cuttack, Dec 19 (PTI) India pacer Deepak Chahar was on Thursday ruled out of the series-deciding third ODI against the West Indies owing to a back injury and replaced by Navdeep Saini.

SPO-ILEAGUE-AIZAWL

Aizawl FC face Punjab FC in battle between two former champions Aizawl, Dec 19 (PTI) Aizawl FC will be eying for their first home win of the season when they face Punjab FC in an I-League match between two former champions at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium here on Friday.

SPO-CHESS-ANAND

2019 has been disappointing for me, admits Anand Mumbai, Dec 19 (PTI) Indian chess wizard Viswanathan Anand on Thursday admitted that 2019 has been very disappointing for him in terms of results, and said had it not been for some "sloppy moments", the scenario could have been different.

SPO-FOOT-RANKING

India static at 108, but loses 11 places throughout the year in FIFA rankings New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) The Indian men's football team remained static at 108th spot in the year-ending FIFA rankings issued on Thursday. SPO-CRI-WASSAN-DDCA Sacked, Wassan hits out at 'Delhi and district crooks association'

SPO-MALLESWARI

All athletes must undergo selection trials, says Malleswari New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) Olympic bronze medallist weightlifter Karnam Malleswari

on Thursday steered clear of the boxing selection trial controversy involving Nikhat Zareen but said all athletes should be ready for such a contest to be selected for marquee events.

SPO-IPL-YASHASVI-COMMENTS From selling panipuri to multi-crore IPL deal: Yashasvi's pursuit of happiness

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) His is the quintessential rags to riches tale of Thursday's IPL auction but 17-year-old Yashasvi Jaiswal, who once sold panipuri to make a living in Mumbai, considers the Rs 2.40 crore deal with Rajasthan Royals a once-in-a-lifetime learning opportunity.

SPO-CRI-IPL-KXIP-LD RAHUL K L Rahul appointed KXIP captain for IPL 2020

By Bharat Sharma New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) India opener KL Rahul was on Thursday named captain of the Kings XI Punjab franchise for the 2020 Indian Premier League with co-owner Ness Wadia calling him the "unanimous choice".

SPO-CRI-IPL-FLEMING-CHAWLA

Chawla is quality spinner, shares great relationship with MS: Fleming Kolkata, Dec 19 (PTI) Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming on Thursday said his IPL side traded hard for veteran Piyush Chawla because he shares a "great relationship" with captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, besides being a quality leg-spinner.

SPO-CRI-IPL-LD MAXWELL

'Big Show' at auction: Glenn Maxwell's journey to hell and back New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) From hitting a nadir mentally to hitting the jackpot on comeback, Glenn Maxwell has had quite a ride in a matter of months.

SPO-CRI-WASSAN-DDCA

Sacked, Wassan hits out at 'Delhi and district crooks association' New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) Former India pacer Atul Wassan on Thursday hit out at the Delhi District and Cricket Associations (DDCA) after being abruptly removed as chairman of its senior selection committee.

