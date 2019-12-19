I was keen to get back to form quickly: Shaw

Talented Indian opener Prithvi Shaw, who slammed a double hundred on his return to competitive cricket, on Thursday said he was keen to get back to form quickly after spending eight months in the wilderness due to a doping offence. "I had a lot of things in my mind. I had to beat all those things. I was hungry for runs for last three months (when he was banned). A lot of people pushed, supported me (in this time)," Shaw, who made a match-winning 202 in Mumbai's Ranji Trophy lung opener against Baroda, told reporters here.

"You can't say that I wasted my ban period. I utilised it for training. Somewhere in my mind, I was keen to get back to my best form as soon as I returned from my ban," he said. The 20-year-old Shaw was the chief guest at the prize distribution function of the MIG Cricket Club, where he felicitated spinner Atharva Ankolarkar, who is in the Indian squad for the U-19 World Cup in South Africa.

Shaw said he wanted to build his innings and that's what he did in Baroda, when the opportunity came. "The good thing was that I managed to continue even after getting my hundred. I was a bit slow between 100 to 150, because I wanted to build my innings, and play a big knock," he said.

Asked about his emotions on reaching his maiden 200, Shaw said, "I felt great. It came at the right time. I used to get out a lot of times between 100 and 150, which a lot of people have pointed out. I too felt that they were not wrong. So, it was a very good thing for me that I converted my hundred into a double hundred." Shaw, under whose leadership India had won the previous U-19 World Cup, also gave tips to Ankolekar.

Senior office bearers of the club, including its cricket secretary and MCA Apex Council member Amit Dani, were present on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.