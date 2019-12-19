Left Menu
IPL Auctions In Nutshell: Franchises spend Rs 1.4 billion in total to buy 62 players

  Updated: 19-12-2019 22:23 IST
  • Created: 19-12-2019 22:23 IST
Following is a summarised lowdown of the IPL auction here on Thursday.

Total Money Spent by 8 Franchises: 1,40, 30,00,000 (Rs 1.4 billion approx) Total slots vacant in 8 teams: 73

Total slots filled up by 8 teams: 62 Total Overseas Players bought: 29

Biggest Buy at Auction: Pat Cummins (Australia, KKR) Rs 15.50 crore (Highest paid overseas recruit in history of IPL)

Biggest Indian Buy at Auction: Piyush Chawla (India, CSK) Rs 6.75 crore

Chennai Super Kings Amount Spent : Rs 14.45 crore

Buys (4) Piyush Chawla (Indian leg-spinner) Rs 6.75 crore

Sam Curran (England All-rounder) Rs 5.50 crore Josh Hazlewood (Australia fast bowler) Rs 2 crore

R Sai Kishore (Indian left-arm spinner) Rs 20 lakh

Delhi Capitals Amount Spent : Rs 18.85 crore

Buys (8) Shimron Hetmyer (WI Batsman) Rs 7.75 crore

Marcus Stoinis (Australia All-Rounder) Rs 4.80 crore Alex Carey (Australia WK) Rs 2.40 crore

Jason Roy (England batsman) Rs 1.50 crore Chris Woakes (England All-Rounder) Rs 1,50 crore

Mohit Sharma (Indian medium pacer) Rs 50 lakh Tushar Deshpande (Indian fast bowler) Rs 20 lakh

Lalit Yadav (Indian All-Rounder) Rs 20 lakh

Kings XI Punjab Amount Spent: Rs 26.20 crore

Buys (9) Glenn Maxwell (Australia, batsman) Rs 10.75 crore

Sheldon Cottrell (WI, pacer) Rs 8.50 crore Chris Jordan (England, pacer) Rs 3 crore

Ravi Bishnoi (Indian leg-spinner) Rs 2 crore Prabhsimran Singh (Indian wk) Rs 55 lakh

Deepak Hooda (Indian batsman) Rs 50 lakh Jimmy Neesham (NZ all-rounder) Rs 50 lakh

Tejinder Dhillon (Indian batsma) Rs 20 lakh Ishan Porel (Indian pacer) Rs 20 lakh

Kolkata Knight Riders

Amount Spent: Rs 27.15 crore Buys (9)

Pat Cummins (Australia pacer) Rs 15.50 crore Eoin Morgan (England Batsman) Rs 5.25 crore

Varun Chakaravarthy (Indian spinner) Rs 4 crore Tom Banton (England batsman) Rs 1 crore

Rahul Tripathi (Indian batsman) Rs 60 lakh Chris Green (Australia All-Rounder) Rs 20 lakh

Nikhil Naik (Indian WK) Rs 20 lakh Pravin Tambe (Indian leg-spinner) 20 lakh

M Siddharth (Indian spinner) 20 lakh

Mumbai Indians Amount Spent: Rs 11.1 crore

Buys (6) Nathan Coulter-Nile (Australian fast bowler) Rs 8 crore

Chris Lynn (Australian batsman) Rs 2 crore Saurabh Tiwary (Indian Batsman) Rs 50 lakh

Digvijay Deshmukh (Indian all-rounder) Rs 20 lakh Prince Balwant Rai Singh (Indian all-Rounder) Rs 20 lakh

Mohsin Khan (Indian bowler) rs 20 lakh

Sunrisers Hyderabad Amount Spent: Rs 14.15 crore

Buys (11) Robin Uthappa (Indian batsman) Rs 3 crore

Jaydev Unadkat (Indian seamer) 3 crore Yashasvi Jaiswal (Indian batsman) Rs 2.4 crore

Kartik Tyagi (Indian spinner) Rs 1.3 crore Andrew Tye (Australian pacer) Rs 1 crore

Tom Curran (England all-rounder) Rs 1 crore David Miller (SA batsman) Rs 75 lakh

Anuj Rawat (Indian wk) Rs 80 lakh Oshane Thomas (WI pacer) Rs 50 lakh

Aniruddh Joshi (Indian batsman) Rs 20 lakh Akash Singh (Indian bowler) Rs 20 lakh

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Amount Spent: Rs 21.5 crore Buys (8)

Chris Morris (SA all-rounder) Rs 10 crore Aaron Finch (Australia batsman) Rs 4.40 crore

Kane Richardson (Australia pacer) Rs 4 crore Dale Steyn (SA pacer) Rs 2 crore

Isuru Udana (SL pacer) Rs 50 lakh Shahbaz Ahmed (Indian all-rounder) Rs 20 lakh

Joshua Philip (Australia wk) Rs 20 lakh Pavan Deshpande (Indian batsman) Rs 20 lakh

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Amount Spent: Rs 6.9 crore Buys (7)

Mitchell Marsh (Australia all-rounder) Rs 2 crore Priyam Garg (Indian batsman) Rs 1.9 crore

Virat Singh (Indian batsman) Rs 1.90 crore Fabien Allen (WI spinner) Rs 50 lakh

B Sandeep (Indian batsman) Rs 20 lakh. Sanjay Yadav (Indian all-rounder) rs 20 lakh

Abdul Samad (Indian all-rounder) Rs 20 lakh.

