IPL Auctions In Nutshell: Franchises spend Rs 1.4 billion in total to buy 62 players
Following is a summarised lowdown of the IPL auction here on Thursday.
Total Money Spent by 8 Franchises: 1,40, 30,00,000 (Rs 1.4 billion approx) Total slots vacant in 8 teams: 73
Total slots filled up by 8 teams: 62 Total Overseas Players bought: 29
Biggest Buy at Auction: Pat Cummins (Australia, KKR) Rs 15.50 crore (Highest paid overseas recruit in history of IPL)
Biggest Indian Buy at Auction: Piyush Chawla (India, CSK) Rs 6.75 crore
Chennai Super Kings Amount Spent : Rs 14.45 crore
Buys (4) Piyush Chawla (Indian leg-spinner) Rs 6.75 crore
Sam Curran (England All-rounder) Rs 5.50 crore Josh Hazlewood (Australia fast bowler) Rs 2 crore
R Sai Kishore (Indian left-arm spinner) Rs 20 lakh
Delhi Capitals Amount Spent : Rs 18.85 crore
Buys (8) Shimron Hetmyer (WI Batsman) Rs 7.75 crore
Marcus Stoinis (Australia All-Rounder) Rs 4.80 crore Alex Carey (Australia WK) Rs 2.40 crore
Jason Roy (England batsman) Rs 1.50 crore Chris Woakes (England All-Rounder) Rs 1,50 crore
Mohit Sharma (Indian medium pacer) Rs 50 lakh Tushar Deshpande (Indian fast bowler) Rs 20 lakh
Lalit Yadav (Indian All-Rounder) Rs 20 lakh
Kings XI Punjab Amount Spent: Rs 26.20 crore
Buys (9) Glenn Maxwell (Australia, batsman) Rs 10.75 crore
Sheldon Cottrell (WI, pacer) Rs 8.50 crore Chris Jordan (England, pacer) Rs 3 crore
Ravi Bishnoi (Indian leg-spinner) Rs 2 crore Prabhsimran Singh (Indian wk) Rs 55 lakh
Deepak Hooda (Indian batsman) Rs 50 lakh Jimmy Neesham (NZ all-rounder) Rs 50 lakh
Tejinder Dhillon (Indian batsma) Rs 20 lakh Ishan Porel (Indian pacer) Rs 20 lakh
Kolkata Knight Riders
Amount Spent: Rs 27.15 crore Buys (9)
Pat Cummins (Australia pacer) Rs 15.50 crore Eoin Morgan (England Batsman) Rs 5.25 crore
Varun Chakaravarthy (Indian spinner) Rs 4 crore Tom Banton (England batsman) Rs 1 crore
Rahul Tripathi (Indian batsman) Rs 60 lakh Chris Green (Australia All-Rounder) Rs 20 lakh
Nikhil Naik (Indian WK) Rs 20 lakh Pravin Tambe (Indian leg-spinner) 20 lakh
M Siddharth (Indian spinner) 20 lakh
Mumbai Indians Amount Spent: Rs 11.1 crore
Buys (6) Nathan Coulter-Nile (Australian fast bowler) Rs 8 crore
Chris Lynn (Australian batsman) Rs 2 crore Saurabh Tiwary (Indian Batsman) Rs 50 lakh
Digvijay Deshmukh (Indian all-rounder) Rs 20 lakh Prince Balwant Rai Singh (Indian all-Rounder) Rs 20 lakh
Mohsin Khan (Indian bowler) rs 20 lakh
Sunrisers Hyderabad Amount Spent: Rs 14.15 crore
Buys (11) Robin Uthappa (Indian batsman) Rs 3 crore
Jaydev Unadkat (Indian seamer) 3 crore Yashasvi Jaiswal (Indian batsman) Rs 2.4 crore
Kartik Tyagi (Indian spinner) Rs 1.3 crore Andrew Tye (Australian pacer) Rs 1 crore
Tom Curran (England all-rounder) Rs 1 crore David Miller (SA batsman) Rs 75 lakh
Anuj Rawat (Indian wk) Rs 80 lakh Oshane Thomas (WI pacer) Rs 50 lakh
Aniruddh Joshi (Indian batsman) Rs 20 lakh Akash Singh (Indian bowler) Rs 20 lakh
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Amount Spent: Rs 21.5 crore Buys (8)
Chris Morris (SA all-rounder) Rs 10 crore Aaron Finch (Australia batsman) Rs 4.40 crore
Kane Richardson (Australia pacer) Rs 4 crore Dale Steyn (SA pacer) Rs 2 crore
Isuru Udana (SL pacer) Rs 50 lakh Shahbaz Ahmed (Indian all-rounder) Rs 20 lakh
Joshua Philip (Australia wk) Rs 20 lakh Pavan Deshpande (Indian batsman) Rs 20 lakh
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Amount Spent: Rs 6.9 crore Buys (7)
Mitchell Marsh (Australia all-rounder) Rs 2 crore Priyam Garg (Indian batsman) Rs 1.9 crore
Virat Singh (Indian batsman) Rs 1.90 crore Fabien Allen (WI spinner) Rs 50 lakh
B Sandeep (Indian batsman) Rs 20 lakh. Sanjay Yadav (Indian all-rounder) rs 20 lakh
Abdul Samad (Indian all-rounder) Rs 20 lakh.
