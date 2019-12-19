Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. New global system shoots to standardize handicaps

A new world handicap system will be implemented early next year after an eight-year project designed to unify the way amateurs around the globe measure themselves. Administrators are urging even occasional golfers and beginners to obtain a handicap, saying the logistics of doing so will be easier than ever for those who are not members of a club. NHL roundup: Blues' Allen earns rare home win

St. Louis Blues goaltender Jake Allen enjoyed rare home-ice success in a 2-1 victory over the visiting Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. Allen made 35 saves to earn his first victory at Enterprise Center since Jan. 3, and the Blues completed a sweep of their four-game homestand. Brayden Schenn and Mackenzie MacEachern scored goals to support him. NBA roundup: Heat snap 76ers' home win streak at 14

Kendrick Nunn scored 26 points, Bam Adebayo added 23, and the visiting Miami Heat defeated the 76ers 108-104 on Wednesday, snapping Philadelphia's season-long home winning streak. At 14-0, the 76ers had been the last unbeaten home team in the league. They trailed by 16 points with nearly seven minutes remaining in the game before rallying to within two, but Al Horford's potential go-ahead 3-point try missed with five seconds left. Brewers signing 1B Smoak to one-year, $5million deal

The Milwaukee Brewers are in agreement with free-agent first baseman Justin Smoak on a one-year, $5 million contract with a club option for 2021, multiple outlets reported Thursday. The deal is pending a physical for the 33-year-old Smoak, who batted .208 with 22 homers and 61 RBIs in 121 games last season with the Toronto Blue Jays. Tsitsipas sets Grand Slam target for 2020

Stefanos Tsitsipas said he is targeting a Grand Slam in 2020 as part of his quest to finish the season in the top three of men's tennis, which has been dominated by Rafa Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer in recent seasons. Tsitsipas was unable to claim his first major title at this year's Slams, two of which were won by the 33-year-old Nadal and two by the 32-year-old Djokovic, while the 38-year-old Federer came close to adding to his record 20 titles. Barty and Nadal claim season-ending ITF awards

Ash Barty and Rafa Nadal were named International Tennis Federation's (ITF) World Champions for 2019 on Thursday, rewarding them for stellar seasons in which they finished at the top of women's and men's rankings respectively. Barty, who quit tennis to play cricket in 2014 before returning to the game in 2016, became the first Australian to win the French Open since Margaret Court in 1973 when she beat Czech Marketa Vondrousova in June. NFL notebook: Jaguars fire top boss Coughlin

The Jacksonville Jaguars fired executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin on Wednesday evening, a decision that owner Shad Khan announced while saying he initially planned to wait until after the season. "I thank Tom for his efforts, not only over the past three years but for all he did from our very first season, 25 years ago, to put the Jacksonville Jaguars on the map," Khan said in a statement. "General Manager Dave Caldwell and Head Coach Doug Marrone will each report directly to me on an interim basis. My expectations, and those of our fans, for our final two games and the 2020 season are high." IOC, Tokyo 2020 approve new marathon route following move

Olympics organizers approved the new route for the Tokyo 2020 marathon on Thursday, after the race was moved to the northern Japanese city of Sapporo earlier this year due to heat concerns. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) made the surprise decision in October to move the marathon and race walk events 800 kilometers north to Sapporo to avoid the worst of Tokyo’s summer heat. Smith struggling to make it three in a row at Australian PGA

Cameron Smith's bid for a third successive Australian PGA Championship title got off to a rocky start on Thursday as the double-defending champion slumped to a two-over 74 at the Royal Pines Resort on the Gold Coast. The world No. 53 will start the second round seven strokes adrift of compatriots Lucas Herbert and Brett Rankin, who each opened with five-under-par 67s to lead the A$1.5 million ($1.02 million) event co-sanctioned by the European Tour. Russia to appeal four-year doping sanctions within 10-15 days: TASS cites RUSADA

Russia's anti-doping agency RUSADA said on Thursday it will appeal sanctions barring the country's athletes from competing under its flag at top international sporting events within 10 to 15 days, the TASS news agency reported. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) earlier in December banned the country's colors and anthem from events, including the Olympics, for four years as punishment for having provided it with doctored laboratory data.

