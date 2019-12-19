Left Menu
IPL auction: Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates with family after getting picked by RR

After getting picked by Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) players' auction, U-19 cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrated the moment with his family and cricket coach.

IPL auction: Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates with family after getting picked by RR
Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates with family after getting picked by RR . Image Credit: ANI

Jaiswal was purchased by Rajasthan for INR 2.4 crore while his U-19 captain Priyam Garg went to Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 1.9 crore.

In Badohi, Priyam's relatives were seen rejoicing Priyam's selection for an IPL franchise and they celebrated the feat by distributing sweets. The relatives said that Priyam has done a lot of hard work and it has finally started to pay off for the youngster.

Earlier this year, Jaiswal had become the youngest batsman to score a 50-over double hundred in first-class cricket. He had achieved the feat against Jharkhand in Vijay Hazare Trophy. He will next represent India in the upcoming U-19 World Cup in South Africa, slated to begin from January 17.

The cricketer who has been selected in India's U-19 squad had earlier revealed that he used to sell pani-puris to make his ends meet. "Initially I stayed with my uncle at his place and started playing but due to space constraints my uncle arranged my stay at Dairy in South Mumbai near my ground on condition that I had to work for dairy in lieu of my stay there," Jaiswal had told ANI.

His father runs a hardware shop in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi and Yashasvi was keen to play cricket since childhood. So the father took him to Mumbai and his journey towards cricket at the highest level began. "Soon, I was evicted from there as I could not work due to my busy practice schedule. Then a coach helped me for a few months by allowing me to stay at his place. But soon there were problems too. I played a good knock in a match for a club which allowed me to stay at their tent in the Azad Maidan ground itself," Jaiswal had said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

