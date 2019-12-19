Left Menu
Dharmendra Pradhan meets Odisha Women Blind Cricket Team

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday met Odisha women's blind cricket team here.

Dharmendra Pradhan meeting Odisha women's blind cricket team . Image Credit: ANI
Dharmendra Pradhan meeting Odisha women's blind cricket team . Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday met Odisha women's blind cricket team here. Union Minister congratulated the team and lauded the efforts of the players on achieving this wonderful feat.

"Delighted to meet cricketers from the Odisha Women Blind Cricket Team. Congratulated the champions on winning the Final of the Women's National T20 Tournament. These girls have proven that with will, courage amd determination nothing can be an impediment in the path to success", Pradhan tweeted while sharing details of the meeting. Odisha women's team has recently won the final of Women's National T20 Tournament.

In the final match, Odisha team defeated Karnataka to clinch the tournament. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

