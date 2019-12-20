Cowboys QB Prescott (shoulder) says he will play Sunday

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott told reporters he will play Sunday in Dallas' NFC East showdown at Philadelphia despite limited practice time due to a sprained right shoulder. "I mean, I'm getting better," Prescott told reporters Thursday. "It's as simple as that. The mobility, the function of it, it's all improving. That's the key. That's the goal. I'll be good to go Sunday."

Prescott, who was hurt last Sunday in the first quarter of the Cowboys' win against the Los Angeles Rams, did not take any snaps in practice Wednesday and likely will be a limited participant for the rest of the week. The Cowboys (7-7) can clinch their second straight division title with a win against the Eagles (7-7).

Prescott had an MRI exam following the game against the Rams, with coach Jason Garrett saying "everything seems to be OK." Prescott also reportedly is dealing with injuries to his right index finger and left wrist. Prescott, 26, has never missed a start in his four-year career. He has completed 65.5 percent of his passes for a career-high 4,334 yards and a career-best 26 touchdowns in 14 games this season.

Prescott has swelling in his AC joint, which he said he also had in college but played through it. While it hurts, the pain isn't enough to sideline him, he said. "It's just annoying," Prescott said. "It's nagging. I definitely dealt with a lot more pain. So it's just nagging."

