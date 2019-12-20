Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cowboys QB Prescott (shoulder) says he will play Sunday

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 03:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 03:21 IST
Cowboys QB Prescott (shoulder) says he will play Sunday
Image Credit: Flickr

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott told reporters he will play Sunday in Dallas' NFC East showdown at Philadelphia despite limited practice time due to a sprained right shoulder. "I mean, I'm getting better," Prescott told reporters Thursday. "It's as simple as that. The mobility, the function of it, it's all improving. That's the key. That's the goal. I'll be good to go Sunday."

Prescott, who was hurt last Sunday in the first quarter of the Cowboys' win against the Los Angeles Rams, did not take any snaps in practice Wednesday and likely will be a limited participant for the rest of the week. The Cowboys (7-7) can clinch their second straight division title with a win against the Eagles (7-7).

Prescott had an MRI exam following the game against the Rams, with coach Jason Garrett saying "everything seems to be OK." Prescott also reportedly is dealing with injuries to his right index finger and left wrist. Prescott, 26, has never missed a start in his four-year career. He has completed 65.5 percent of his passes for a career-high 4,334 yards and a career-best 26 touchdowns in 14 games this season.

Prescott has swelling in his AC joint, which he said he also had in college but played through it. While it hurts, the pain isn't enough to sideline him, he said. "It's just annoying," Prescott said. "It's nagging. I definitely dealt with a lot more pain. So it's just nagging."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

Facebook's Libra 2020 launch plan still unclear - board member

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

Videos

Latest News

US-Iran’s nuclear deal remains cornerstone of peace: UN political affairs chief

Both Iran and the United States have been putting a strain on the groundbreaking 2015 deal to monitor Irans nuclear programme, which remains a cornerstone of international peace and security, said the UNs political affairs chief on Thursday...

Trudeau to US: Don't sign China trade deal unless Canadians freed

Montreal, Dec 20 AFP Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called Thursday on the United States not to sign a trade deal with China unless Beijing agrees to release two Canadians detained since last year. Former diplomat Michael Kovrig and...

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 20

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines- Andrew Bailey selected to be next Bank of England governor httpson.ft.com2EDmuS5 - Naspers an...

Two firefighters killed battling Australian bushfires

Two Australian firefighters were killed and three injured when their truck crashed as they battled out-of-control blazes in New South Wales state, officials said Friday. The accident occurred when the truck crashed into a tree then rolled o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019