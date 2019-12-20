Left Menu
Development News Edition

Blue Jackets rally late, nip Kings in OT

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Columbus
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 08:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 08:31 IST
Blue Jackets rally late, nip Kings in OT
Image Credit: Twitter (@BlueJacketsNHL)

Pierre-Luc Dubois scored 1:11 into overtime to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets to a 3-2 win over the visiting Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night. Dubois and Zach Werenski each had a goal and an assist, Gustav Nyquist had two assists, Boone Jenner scored late in regulation, and Joonas Korpisalo made 23 saves for the Blue Jackets, who improved to 4-0-2 in their past six games.

Adrian Kempe and Jeff Carter scored, and Jack Campbell made 25 saves for the Kings, who dropped to 4-0-2 in their past six games. Los Angeles lost for the first time this season when leading after two periods, ending a 10-0-0 run. The Blue Jackets pulled Korpisalo for an extra attacker with about 2:20 left, and Werenski sent a point shot into traffic that Jenner deflected past Campbell to tie the score 2-2 with 1:43 remaining.

The Kings had protected a 2-1 lead since Carter scored at 11:16 of the second period. Kyle Clifford centered the puck from off the boards in the Blue Jackets' zone. The puck went off the blade of three different players before ending up in the slot, where Carter spun and shot it into the net for his 11th goal of the season.

The Kings took their first lead 42 seconds into the game when Korpisalo was unable to glove the puck on a point shot, and Kempe scored on the rebound for a 1-0 lead. Columbus improved to 2-11-5 this season when allowing the first goal.

The Blue Jackets tied the score at 1-1 with a power-play goal at 2:55 of the first period. Nyquist faked a shot from the left point before passing to Werenski at the right point. His slap shot sailed through traffic, under Campbell's glove and into the net.

The Blue Jackets lost Cam Atkinson to a lower-body injury during the second period. Atkinson came into the game third on the team in points with 21 (nine goals, 12 assists).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

Facebook's Libra 2020 launch plan still unclear - board member

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

Telekom Albania Selects STL and Cognity for its Digital Transformation Program

PUNE, India, Dec. 20, 2019 PRNewswire -- STL NSE STRTECH, a global data networks innovator, in partnership with Cognity, a leading European systems integrator, announced signing of a multi-year, multi-million dollar strategic digital trans...

Mangaluru firing: North Kerala put on high alert

The Kerala police has been directed to maintain high vigil in northern districts of the state in the wake of the killing of two people in police firing in Mangaluru in neighbouring Karnataka during protests against Citizenship Amendment Act...

UPDATE 3-China won't allow foreign forces to interfere in HK, Macau - Xi

President Xi Jinping said on Friday China would never allow foreign forces to interfere with its special regions of Hong Kong and Macau, as he swore in a new pro-Beijing government for the gambling hub of Macau.Xi, speaking at a ceremony ma...

Anti-CAA protest: Mamata Banerjee speaking Pakistan's language, says Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party BJP chief Dilip Ghosh tore into Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for opposing the implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act by claiming that she is carrying out anti-national activities. He also accused Ba...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019