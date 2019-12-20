Left Menu
Domi lifts Canadiens past Flames in OT

Image Credit: pixabay

Max Domi scored the overtime winner as the visiting Montreal Canadiens claimed a comeback 4-3 victory over the Calgary Flames on Thursday. Goaltender Carey Price made 24 saves for the win, Montreal's fifth in six games and second straight on a road trip.

The Canadiens generated all kinds of opportunities in the extra frame, and Domi buried his club's sixth shot in the frame with 1:08 remaining in the action. Matthew Tkachuk opened the scoring thanks to some great work by his linemates. Andrew Mangiapane intercepted a clearing attempt, and then Elias Lindholm fed a wide-open Tkachuk to bury from the side of the net for his 13th goal of the season at the 7:34 mark of the first period.

Lindholm doubled the lead with a pretty power-play goal with 7.6 seconds left in the opening frame. Cross-ice passes by Johnny Gaudreau and Tkachuk resulted in Lindholm burying an open chance for his 15th tally of the season. However, the Canadiens pulled even by the second intermission. Brendan Gallagher put the Canadiens on the board just before the midway point of the second period with a fortunate goal, finding the mark from a sharp angle for his 15th goal of the season.

Then, Joel Armia tied the game a few minutes later. Armia was the trailer on the rush when he took a feed as he raced towards the left circle before promptly writing a shot home for his 12th goal of the season at the 13:11 mark of the period. The clubs then traded goals again in the third. Oliver Kylington's first tally of the season, a beautiful finish after a pass from Gaudreau, put the Flames ahead at 6:25 of the period, but Montreal rookie Nick Suzuki tied the game at 3-3 with a redirect at the 11:58 mark of the third period.

Goalie David Rittich stopped 39 shots for the Flames, who have lost their last three games.

