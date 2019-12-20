Left Menu
Development News Edition

Westbrook leads Rockets in comeback win over Clippers

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 12:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 12:04 IST
Westbrook leads Rockets in comeback win over Clippers
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Russell Westbrook scored a season-high 40 points and had 10 rebounds, and the Houston Rockets rallied in the second half for a 122-117 victory over the host Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night. James Harden, who entered the contest as the NBA's leading scorer at 38.9 points per game, added 28 points and 10 assists for the Rockets, who have won eight of their last 11 games. Clint Capela finished with 16 points, eight rebounds, and four steals.

Paul George had 34 points and nine rebounds for the Clippers, who lost for only the second time in 16 games at home. Kawhi Leonard had 25 points and nine rebounds, while Montrezl Harrell scored 19 points. An 11-2 burst to open the fourth gave the Rockets their biggest lead at 101-89 after a 3-pointer by Westbrook less than three minutes into the quarter. But the Clippers rallied with a 22-4 run for a 111-105 edge.

However, the Rockets outscored the Clippers 15-2 in less than three minutes to seize control. The Rockets used a 27-15 run to open the third quarter and close their deficit to 84-81 after a floater by Harden with 3:09 remaining in the quarter. Two free throws by Westbrook and a 3-pointer by Danuel House Jr. with one second left in the quarter gave the Rockets a 90-87 advantage heading into the fourth.

Houston outscored Los Angeles 36-18 in the third. Westbrook scored 11 points and Harden had nine in the quarter. A 13-0 surge by the Clippers gave them a 57-43 lead after a bucket inside by Harrell with about four minutes left in the second quarter.

Clippers guard Lou Williams, who finished with only six points, was ejected after drawing two technical fouls less than a minute into the fourth quarter. Williams was angered after being called for a foul on Westbrook. The Rockets extended their streak of at least 10 3-pointers to 84 consecutive contests. They converted 14 of 37 3-pointers (37.8 percent) compared to 16 of 37 (43.2 percent) for the Clippers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

Facebook's Libra 2020 launch plan still unclear - board member

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

Cold weather prevails in Haryana & Punjab; Hisar coldest at 4.5 deg C

Cold weather conditions continued to persist in Haryana and Punjab on Friday as Hisar in Haryana recorded the lowest across both states at 4.5 degrees Celsius. Hisar registered a night temperature of two degrees below normal.Karnal, too, br...

Unnao rape case: Kuldeep Sengar to remain in jail for life; pay Rs 25L exemplary fine

Expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar will remain in jail for entire life for raping a woman in Unnao in 2017, a Delhi court said on Friday while sentencing him for life. District Judge Dharmesh Sharma also imposed an exemplary fine of Rs 2...

Anand Mahindra to step down as group chairman from April 1, 2020: Statement

Anand Mahindra to step down as group chairman from April 1, 2020 Statement...

I had said opinon poll on CAA and NRC must be conducted by

I had said opinon poll on CAA and NRC must be conducted byexperts of our country, the process could be monitored by theUN Mamata Banerjee....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019