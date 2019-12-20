Left Menu
England women defeat Pakistan in third T20I , win series 3-0

England women defeated Pakistan in the third T20I by 26 runs to clinch the series 3-0 at Kinrara Academy Oval here on Friday.

  Kuala Lumpur
  Updated: 20-12-2019 12:50 IST
  Created: 20-12-2019 12:50 IST
Heather Knight was awarded player of the match. (Photo/Pakistan Cricket Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

England women defeated Pakistan in the third T20I by 26 runs to clinch the series 3-0 at Kinrara Academy Oval here on Friday. Chasing 171 runs, Pakistan were restricted to 144/5 in their 20 overs.

Pakistan had a poor start as they lost their openers Nahida Khan and Ayesha Zafar early, after scoring 8 and 9 runs respectively. Javeria Khan and skipper Bismah Maroof (16) had a stand of 39 runs for the third wicket. The latter was picked up by Sarah Glenn in the 11th over.

Umaima Sohail played a run a ball innings of 16 runs before being caught and bowled by Sophie Ecclestone. This reduced Pakistan to 108/5 in 16.4 overs. Iram Javed was dismissed on a duck. Meanwhile, Bismah completed her eighth fifty and remained unbeaten on 57 runs. Sidra Nawaz remained not-out for 19 runs.

For England, Anya Shrubsole and Sarah Glenn bagged two wickets each. Earlier, England won the toss and posted a total of 170/3 in the allotted overs.

Opener Danni Wyatt played an aggressive knock of 25 runs off 15 balls. She was scalped by Diana Baig in the fifth over. Amy Jones and skipper Heather Knight stitched a partnership of 81-runs. Umaima Sohail provided the breakthrough as she dismissed Jones (37) in the 14th over.

Knight was caught by Javeria Khan off Baig after scoring 43 runs in 31 balls. Fran Wilson and Tammy Beaumont remained unbeaten on 29 and 23 runs respectively. (ANI)

