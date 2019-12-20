Andhra beat Delhi by 9 wickets in Ranji Trophy

Medium pace duo of K V Sasikanth and Cheepurapalli Stephen returned with five wickets each as Andhra Pradesh notched up a comprehensive nine-wicket win over Delhi in their Group A Ranji Trophy match here on Friday. Sasikanth claimed three wickets on Friday to go with his two on day 3, while Stephen, who broke Delhi's back with four wickets on Thursday, picked up another one as the visitors folded for 169.

Resuming Delhi's second innings at 89 for 6, Lalit Yadav went on to complete his fifty but once he was out in the 61st over, the visitors were all out in 72.2 overs, leaving Andhra just 17 runs to win on the final day. Andhra then overhauled the target, scoring 20 for one in 2.3 overs with Manish Golamaru hitting 15 not not, which was laced with three fours.

Overnight batsman Yadav was the first to go when he was trapped LBW by Stephen in the 61st over. Simarjeet Singh (10) was caught by KS Bharat off Sasikanth's bowling in the 70th over as Delhi slipped to 156 for 8.

Sasikanth then removed Navdeep Saini (7) in the 72nd over, while overnight batsman Vikas Mishra (36) was the last one to fall in the next over. In reply, Andhra opener C R Gnaneshwar (0) retired hurt early and skipper Hanuma Vihari was sent packing by Simarjeet Singh.

However, Manish came out with all cylinders blazing, blasting 15 off 7 balls to end the contest. Andhra got got six points for the win.

In another Group A match at Nagpur, Vidarbha inflicted an innings and 60 runs defeat on Rajasthan after dismissing the visitors for 190 on Friday. Aditya Sarwate claimed four wickets for 35, while Akshay Warkhare took three and Akshay Karnewar accounted for two as Rajasthan's second innings folded in 77.5 overs after resuming at 12 for 3.

Brief score: Delhi: 215 and 169 (Lalit Yadav 55; KV Sasikanth 5/41, CV Stephen 5/91) lost by nine wickets to Andhra: 368 and 20/1 (G Manish 15 not out; Simarjeet Singh 1/12).

At Nagpur: Vidarbha: 510 for 8 declared beat Rajasthan: 260 and 190 all out in 77.5 overs (R Bishnoi 58, AL Menaria 49; A Sarwate 4/35) by an innings and 60 runs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

