Soccer-FIFA receives nine bids for Club World Cup commercial rights

FIFA has received nine bids for the commercial rights to the new expanded 24-team Club World Cup which will be held in China in 2021.

"Up until yesterday, we had nine offers, which is more than I expected. It shows there is great commercial interest," FIFA President Gianni Infantino told reporters on Friday. The rights packages will allow companies to secure sponsorship, advertising and television broadcast and media deals on behalf of FIFA.

The current seven-team Club World Cup, consisting of the champions of the continental confederations, concludes on Saturday with the final between European champions Liverpool and Brazil's Flamengo.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.