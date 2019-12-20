Left Menu
MI staff monitoring Bumrah's progress, expect him to play by Jan or Feb: Jayawardene

  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 17:17 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@CricketAus )

Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene on Friday said Jasprit Bumrah's recovery from a back injury is well on track and he expects the Indian pace spearhead to feature in India's upcoming limited-overs home assignment against Sri Lanka or Australia, early next year. Bumrah, who recently bowled at the Indian team's nets, is nearly back to his full fitness having recovered from a stress fracture and former Sri Lanka great feels the pacer can start playing by January (when Sri Lanka and Australia will be here) or latest by February.

Asked about Bumrah's progress, Jayawardane told reporters, "It's good. He (Bumrah) has started training. He was in Vizag (Visakhapatnam) bowling to the guys (Indian players). MI staff is closely monitoring his progress." As long as Bumrah and Hardik Pandya (recovering from back surgery) start playing by January and February.

"Hardik (Pandya) is (also) making good progress…(I'm) quite happy, hopefully, they will play the Sri Lankan series (early January), or maybe the Australian series (although) I am not sure how quickly they will be coming through," Jayawardane said at the '7th Pro-Am Golf Championship', a fund-raising event organized by The Golf Foundation at the Willingdon Sports Club in Mahalaxmi here. "It (all) depends on the medical staff, but as long as they are playing in January- February, it's fine," he added.

