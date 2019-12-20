Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Ossetia jails Georgian doctor for entering region illegally

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 19:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 19:47 IST
South Ossetia jails Georgian doctor for entering region illegally

A court in Georgia's Russian-controlled region of South Ossetia has jailed a Georgian doctor for illegally entering the region, despite appeals for his release by the United States and Europe's main human rights forum. Georgia's state security service said on Friday the court had handed a 21-month jail sentence to Vazha Gaprindashvili, who colleagues said had been trying to reach a patient in South Ossetia, which is controlled by Moscow following a war in 2008.

"This illegal ... decision reiterates the grave human rights and security situation in the occupied region," the state security service said in a statement. Gaprindashvili is president of Georgia's association of orthopaedists and traumatologists. Hundreds of Georgians, including politicians, staged a rally on the boundary with South Ossetia on Sunday to demand his release.

Georgian villagers living near the loosely guarded rural boundary are often detained on similar grounds but the detention of the high-profile doctor has drawn international attention. The U.S. embassy in Georgia and rights group Amnesty International called last month for Gaprindashvili's immediate release and the reopening of all crossing points along the South Ossetia boundary.

The parliamentary assembly of the Council of Europe also called for Gaprindashvili to be released after he was ordered on Nov. 9 to be held for up to two months in pre-trial detention. Russian authorities did not immediately comment.

Russia won a brief war against fellow former Soviet republic Georgia in 2008, after which Moscow recognised two Georgian breakaway regions, South Ossetia and Abkhazia, as independent and deployed troops there. Russia and South Ossetia signed a deal in 2015 to integrate their security forces.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 release date, Team examined rhododendron bush

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

India-US partnership can only succeed if it is rooted in honest dialogue: Warren

The partnership between India and the US will only succeed if it is rooted in honest dialogue and shared respect for religious pluralism, democracy and human rights, top American Senator and Democratic presidential aspirant Elizabeth Warren...

BJP trying to discredit anti-CAA movement: Rawat

The opposition Congress on Friday said the BJP-led government is trying to discredit the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act movement and create divisions among the agitators, not only in Assam but across the country. Addressing a press confere...

eSwatini opposition leaders, activists targeted in police raids

Police in eSwatini arrested the head of the southern African countrys largest opposition party and several other politicians and activists in raids on their houses on Friday, their parties said.The raids took place as peoples anger against ...

UPDATE 1-UK prosecutors charge U.S. diplomat's wife over fatal car crash

British prosecutors said on Friday they have decided to charge Anne Sacoolas, the wife of a U.S. diplomat, with causing death by dangerous driving after a car crash in central England in August in which a teenager died.Harry Dunn, 19, died ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019