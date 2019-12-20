Left Menu
Report: Nets' Nwaba tears Achilles, out for season

  • Updated: 20-12-2019 22:35 IST
The Brooklyn Nets lost guard David Nwaba for the season after he suffered a torn right Achilles in Thursday's 118-105 loss to the San Antonio Spurs, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. The non-contact injury occurred early in the fourth quarter as he attempted to break toward the basket from the perimeter.

Nwaba, 26, was averaging just 5.2 points per game for the Nets but had increased his production in December with multiple double-digit scoring performances. Nwaba averaged 8.3 points per game in nine December contests. Nwaba joined the Nets, his fourth team in as many seasons, on a two-year deal in July. He played for the Los Angeles Lakers as a rookie in 2016-17 and the Chicago Bulls in his second season before moving on to the Cleveland Cavaliers last season.

In 161 career games (37 starts), Nwaba is averaging 6.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists. --Field Level Media

