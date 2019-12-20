Left Menu
Report: Cardinals' Shaw drops appeal of gambling ban

  Updated: 20-12-2019 23:34 IST
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Josh Shaw won't appeal his suspension for violating the NFL's gambling policy, ESPN reported. The NFL suspended Shaw through at least the 2020 season on Nov. 29 after announcing he bet on NFL games throughout the 2019 season.

He filed his appeal on Dec. 3, but ESPN reported Thursday the NFL's transactions for that day listed him as "reserve/suspended by the commissioner" after Shaw pulled the appeal. Shaw signed with the Cardinals in March but has yet to play with them. He was placed on injured reserve with a shoulder injury in August.

At the time of Shaw's suspension, commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement: "The continued success of the NFL depends directly on each of us doing everything necessary to safeguard the integrity of the game and the reputations of all who participate in the league. At the core of this responsibility is the longstanding principle that betting on NFL games, or on any element of a game, puts at risk the integrity of the game, damages public confidence in the NFL, and is forbidden under all circumstances. If you work in the NFL in any capacity, you may not bet on NFL football."

No evidence was found that indicated Shaw used inside information or "that any game was compromised in any way," the NFL stated Friday, adding, "Nor was there evidence suggesting any awareness by teammates, coaches or other players of his betting activity." ESPN reported days after Shaw's suspension the he allegedly bet on the Cardinals' Week 10 game.

Shaw, a 2015 fourth-round draft choice of Cincinnati out of Southern California, played three seasons with the Bengals before joining the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2018. He has one interception in 55 career games (14 starts). The 27-year-old can seek reinstatement to the NFL on Feb. 15, 2021.

Shaw also was suspended during his senior season at USC for lying about an injury to his two ankles. He initially told the team he got hurt jumping from the second floor of an apartment building to save his 7-year-old nephew who appeared to be drowning. It was later disclosed he made the leap to evade the police after an argument with his girlfriend. No domestic violence charges were filed. --Field Level Media

