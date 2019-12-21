Left Menu
Twins sign veterans Romo, Clippard to bullpen

  • Updated: 21-12-2019 00:33 IST
  • Created: 21-12-2019 00:33 IST
The Minnesota Twins locked up veteran arms for their bullpen on Friday, announcing the signings of right-handers Sergio Romo and Tyler Clippard. Romo's one-year deal is worth $5 million guaranteed with opportunities for it to reach $10 million, according to MLB Network. There reportedly is a club option in the deal.

Clippard's one-year deal is worth $2.75 million, according to ESPN. Romo was 2-1 with a 3.43 ERA and 20 saves in 65 relief appearances for the Miami Marlins and Twins last season. Minnesota acquired Romo at the July 31 trading deadline and he went 0-1 with a 3.18 ERA and three saves in 27 relief outings with the Twins.

Clippard was 1-0 with a 2.90 ERA in 53 games for the Cleveland Indians last season. The two-time All-Star (2011, 2014) with the Washington Nationals has appeared in at least 50 games in 10 straight seasons. Overall, the 34-year-old Clippard is 53-46 with a 3.14 ERA and 68 saves in 13 seasons with the New York Yankees (2007, 2016-17), Nationals (2008-14), Oakland Athletics (2015), New York Mets (2015), Arizona Diamondbacks (2016), Chicago White Sox (2017), Houston Astros (2017), Toronto Blue Jays (2018) and Indians.

Romo is 40-32 with a 2.92 ERA over 12 seasons, including an All-Star appearance for the San Francisco Giants in 2013. He was part of three World Series-winning teams in San Francisco. The 36-year-old has pitched for the Giants (2008-16), Los Angeles Dodgers (2017), Tampa Bay Rays (2017-18), Miami Marlins (2019) and Twins.

