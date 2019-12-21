REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS/ Former skipper Arteta returns as Arsenal manager

New Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said he was confident he would have the London club challenging for top honours again and asked for patience after being appointed head coach on a 3-1/2 year contract on Friday. CRICKET-ZAF/TESTS-ENGLAND

Boucher wants to build belief in 'new' South Africa PRETORIA - South Africa head coach Mark Boucher is working to instil a new mindset and work ethic in the side ahead of the first test against England in Pretoria starting on Boxing Day, admitting his team is short on confidence.

SOCCER-CLUB-LIV-FLA/ Flamengo have team to beat Liverpool again - Zico

SAO PAULO - Brazil great Zico, who captained Flamengo to the Intercontinental Cup against Liverpool in 1981, told Reuters that the Brazilian side's midfield will be key to them repeating the trick in the Club World Cup final on Saturday. UPCOMING

SOCCER SOCCER-GERMANY-TSG-DOR/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga -TSG Hoffenheim v Borussia Dortmund TSG Hoffenheim play Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.

20 Dec 14:30 ET / 19:30 GMT SOCCER-ITALY-FIO-ROM/REPORT

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Fiorentina v AS Roma Fiorentina host AS Roma in a Serie A match

20 Dec 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT SOCCER-WOMEN/LITTLE

Soccer-Scotland's Kim Little focusing on Arsenal glory before Olympic dream Interview with Arsenal captain Kim Little who opens up on heartbreak of Scotland's exit at the World Cup and her aims for the next year, including making the British team for the Olympic Games in Tokyo

20 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-EVE-ARS/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Everton v Arsenal Everton face Arsenal in the Premier League.

21 Dec 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT SOCCER-CLUB-MNT-ALH/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Club World Cup - Third-Place Playoff - Monterrey v Al-Hilal Doha's Qatar Foundation Stadium hosts the Club World Cup third-place playoff.

21 Dec 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-NOR-WLV/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Norwich City v Wolverhampton Wanderers 21 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-AVA-SOU/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Aston Villa v Southampton

21 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-BOU-BUR/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - AFC Bournemouth v Burnley 21 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-BRH-SHU/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Sheffield United

21 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB-ALV/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Barcelona v Alaves Barcelona host Alaves in La Liga.

21 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-NEW-CRY/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Newcastle United v Crystal Palace 21 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-INT-GEN/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Inter Milan v Genoa

Inter Milan host Genoa in a Serie A match. We will include details of the day's other Serie A matches. 21 Dec 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

SOCCER-CLUB-LIV-FLA/REPORT (PIX) (TV) Soccer - Club World Cup - Liverpool v Flamengo

Doha's Khalifa International Stadium hosts the Club World Cup final between Flamengo and Liverpool. 21 Dec 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-LEI/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City v Leicester City

Manchester City play Leicester City in the Premier League. 21 Dec 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

GOLF GOLF-AUSTRALIA/

Golf - Australian PGA Championship The Australian PGA Championship takes place

21 Dec OLYMPICS

OLYMPICS-2020/OPENING (TV) Olympics - Bolt to feature at Tokyo National Stadium inauguration

Eight-times Olympic champion Usain Bolt is expected to take part in a special event to mark the inauguration of the Tokyo National Stadium ahead of the 2020 Games. Bolt is expected to make a cameo appearance in what's been described by the Japan Sport Council as "a new type of race that has never existed before". 21 Dec 02:30 ET / 07:30 GMT

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK

Field Level Media-NFL notebook Wrapping up the day in NFL news and notes.

Dec 20 8:45 p.m. ET NATIONAL BASKETBALL LEAGUE

BASKETBALL-NBA-NOTEBOOK Field Level Media-NBA notebook

News and notes from around the NBA. 20 Dec 9 p.m. ET

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.