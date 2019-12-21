Left Menu
Development News Edition

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 21-12-2019 01:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-12-2019 01:05 IST
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS/ Former skipper Arteta returns as Arsenal manager

New Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said he was confident he would have the London club challenging for top honours again and asked for patience after being appointed head coach on a 3-1/2 year contract on Friday. CRICKET-ZAF/TESTS-ENGLAND

Boucher wants to build belief in 'new' South Africa PRETORIA - South Africa head coach Mark Boucher is working to instil a new mindset and work ethic in the side ahead of the first test against England in Pretoria starting on Boxing Day, admitting his team is short on confidence.

SOCCER-CLUB-LIV-FLA/ Flamengo have team to beat Liverpool again - Zico

SAO PAULO - Brazil great Zico, who captained Flamengo to the Intercontinental Cup against Liverpool in 1981, told Reuters that the Brazilian side's midfield will be key to them repeating the trick in the Club World Cup final on Saturday. UPCOMING

SOCCER SOCCER-GERMANY-TSG-DOR/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga -TSG Hoffenheim v Borussia Dortmund TSG Hoffenheim play Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.

20 Dec 14:30 ET / 19:30 GMT SOCCER-ITALY-FIO-ROM/REPORT

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Fiorentina v AS Roma Fiorentina host AS Roma in a Serie A match

20 Dec 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT SOCCER-WOMEN/LITTLE

Soccer-Scotland's Kim Little focusing on Arsenal glory before Olympic dream Interview with Arsenal captain Kim Little who opens up on heartbreak of Scotland's exit at the World Cup and her aims for the next year, including making the British team for the Olympic Games in Tokyo

20 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-EVE-ARS/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Everton v Arsenal Everton face Arsenal in the Premier League.

21 Dec 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT SOCCER-CLUB-MNT-ALH/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Club World Cup - Third-Place Playoff - Monterrey v Al-Hilal Doha's Qatar Foundation Stadium hosts the Club World Cup third-place playoff.

21 Dec 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-NOR-WLV/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Norwich City v Wolverhampton Wanderers 21 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-AVA-SOU/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Aston Villa v Southampton

21 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-BOU-BUR/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - AFC Bournemouth v Burnley 21 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-BRH-SHU/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Sheffield United

21 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB-ALV/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Barcelona v Alaves Barcelona host Alaves in La Liga.

21 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-NEW-CRY/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Newcastle United v Crystal Palace 21 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-INT-GEN/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Inter Milan v Genoa

Inter Milan host Genoa in a Serie A match. We will include details of the day's other Serie A matches. 21 Dec 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

SOCCER-CLUB-LIV-FLA/REPORT (PIX) (TV) Soccer - Club World Cup - Liverpool v Flamengo

Doha's Khalifa International Stadium hosts the Club World Cup final between Flamengo and Liverpool. 21 Dec 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-LEI/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City v Leicester City

Manchester City play Leicester City in the Premier League. 21 Dec 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

GOLF GOLF-AUSTRALIA/

Golf - Australian PGA Championship The Australian PGA Championship takes place

21 Dec OLYMPICS

OLYMPICS-2020/OPENING (TV) Olympics - Bolt to feature at Tokyo National Stadium inauguration

Eight-times Olympic champion Usain Bolt is expected to take part in a special event to mark the inauguration of the Tokyo National Stadium ahead of the 2020 Games. Bolt is expected to make a cameo appearance in what's been described by the Japan Sport Council as "a new type of race that has never existed before". 21 Dec 02:30 ET / 07:30 GMT

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK

Field Level Media-NFL notebook Wrapping up the day in NFL news and notes.

Dec 20 8:45 p.m. ET NATIONAL BASKETBALL LEAGUE

BASKETBALL-NBA-NOTEBOOK Field Level Media-NBA notebook

News and notes from around the NBA. 20 Dec 9 p.m. ET

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Video: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR and Afghanistan

After W.Bengal, Kerala too puts on hold NPR work

Anand Mahindra to resign from post at Mahindra Group; new appointments announced

Strong earthquake strikes India, Pakistan and Afghanistan; no casualties yet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

Article 370 abrogated to boost economic development, end discrimination: US lawmaker

An influential US lawmaker has said that the Indian governments decision to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was to support efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to boost economic development, fight corruption and end caste ...

US STOCKS-S&P 500 posts biggest weekly pct gain since Sept amid data, trade optimism

U.S. stocks hit record closing highs again on Friday and the SP 500 registered its biggest weekly percentage gain since early September after data showed a rise in consumer spending and investors continued to be optimistic about development...

Two Malian troops, two civilians killed by roadside bombs

Two soldiers and two civilians have been killed and another six people injured in separate roadside-bomb attacks this week in volatile central Mali, local government and security officials said on Friday. The two civilian victims were women...

Expert committee report on 3 capitals duplication of Jagan Reddy's views: BJP's Lanka Dinakar

As GN Rao-led expert committee submitted a report recommending three capitals for Andhra Pradesh to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, BJP leader Lanka Dinakar on Friday said that the report is nothing new but simply a duplication of Redd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019