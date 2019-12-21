Left Menu
Development News Edition

MLB notebook: Angels’ Ohtani reportedly finishes elbow rehab

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 21-12-2019 07:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-12-2019 07:46 IST
MLB notebook: Angels’ Ohtani reportedly finishes elbow rehab
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Two-way player Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels has finished his throwing program, the final hurdle as he attempts to return to the mound after undergoing Tommy John surgery on his right (throwing) elbow, ESPN reported Friday. The Angels have given Ohtani the OK to return to Japan to continue his recovery and prepare for the 2020 season, according to the report.

Ohtani, 25, has not pitched in the big leagues since suffering an elbow injury during the 2018 season. The former Japanese star made 10 starts on the mound in 2018 but was reduced to a designated hitter role last season while his elbow was on the mend. He did throw bullpen sessions, mostly in the season's second half, in anticipation of returning to the mound in 2020.

--The Chicago White Sox made a rotation addition when they agreed to a one-year, $5 million deal to reunite with left-hander Gio Gonzalez, The Athletic reported. The deal reportedly includes a $7 million option for 2021, a $4.5 million base salary for 2020 and a $500,000 buyout. There are also $250,000 incentives for the number of starts, up to $1 million.

Gonzalez, 34, was originally a first-round draft pick (38th overall) by the White Sox in 2004. He was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies in 2005 in a deal that included first baseman Jim Thome and then traded back to the White Sox in 2006 for a deal that included right-hander Freddy Garcia. In 2008, the White Sox moved Gonzalez again, this time in a package deal to the Oakland Athletics for outfielder Nick Swisher. --The Minnesota Twins locked up veteran arms for their bullpen, announcing the signings of right-handers Sergio Romo and Tyler Clippard.

Romo's one-year deal is worth $5 million guaranteed with opportunities for it to reach $10 million, according to MLB Network. Clippard's one-year deal is worth $2.75 million, according to ESPN. Romo was 2-1 with a 3.43 ERA and 20 saves in 65 relief appearances for the Miami Marlins and Twins last season. Clippard was 1-0 with a 2.90 ERA in 53 games for the Cleveland Indians last season.

--Veteran infielder Ian Kinsler will retire after 14 major league seasons, with one year remaining on his contract, and make a move into the San Diego Padres front office, The Athletic reported. Kinsler, 37, was still owed $4.25 million for 2020 and is expected to work out a settlement with the Padres before moving into an unspecified management role.

In stints with the Texas Rangers, Detroit Tigers, Los Angeles Angels, Boston Red Sox and Padres, Kinsler batted .269 with 257 home runs and 909 RBIs. He was a four-time All-Star and won two Gold Glove Awards.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Video: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR and Afghanistan

After W.Bengal, Kerala too puts on hold NPR work

Anand Mahindra to resign from post at Mahindra Group; new appointments announced

Strong earthquake strikes India, Pakistan and Afghanistan; no casualties yet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

J-K: Pak violates ceasefire in Tangdhar sector, Kanzalwan

Pakistan on Saturday violated ceasefire in the Tangdhar sector and Kanzalwan, according to sources in the Indian Army.The Indian Army is retaliating to the unprovoked ceasefire violation by the Pakistan Army.Further details are awaited....

Bihar Bandh: RJD supporters use buffaloes to block highway in Vaishali, protest at railway line in Darbhanga

Following the call of Bihar-Bandh against the Citizenship Amendment Act by the Rashtriya Janata Dal, party supporters blocked highways at Darbhanga and Vaishali here on Saturday. At Darbhanga, RJD workers and supporters protested bare chest...

3-goal burst in 3rd lifts Leafs over Rangers

William Nylander had two goals and an assist to lift the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs to a 6-3 win against the New York Rangers on Friday night. Torontos Mitch Marner also scored twice, Auston Matthews had two assists, Ilya Mikheyev a goal ...

Backstrom’s big night lifts Caps over Devils

Nicklas Backstrom recorded four points to give him 900 in his career and the visiting Washington Capitals defeated the New Jersey Devils 6-3 on Friday night. Backstrom had two goals and two assists, and his 900th point came on the night he ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019