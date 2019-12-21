Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Honored to be nominated for 2019 FIH Hockey Stars Awards,' says striker Lalremsiami

Indian women's team striker Lalremsiami has been nominated for 2019 FIH Hockey Stars Awards after a successful year which saw the side securing their place in consecutive Olympic Games for the first time in their history.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-12-2019 08:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-12-2019 08:13 IST
'Honored to be nominated for 2019 FIH Hockey Stars Awards,' says striker Lalremsiami
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Indian women's team striker Lalremsiami has been nominated for 2019 FIH Hockey Stars Awards after a successful year which saw the side securing their place in consecutive Olympic Games for the first time in their history. On being nominated for the prestigious award, Lalremsiami said, "It has been a mixed year for me, with ups and downs throughout the year, but I take huge pride in representing my country at the highest level and I am honored to have been nominated for two awards including the 2019 FIH Hockey Stars Awards."

The 19-year-old from Mizoram made her debut for the senior team last year, and has since been an integral part of the team, and helped her team in winning the FIH Women's Series Finals Hiroshima 2019, and the Olympic Test Event in Tokyo. A potent threat in attack, Lalremsiami scored a total of 10 goals in 2019, scoring two during the team's Tour of Spain, four against Malaysia, one during the Tour of Republic of Korea, two goals at the FIH Women's Series Finals Hiroshima 2019 and one in the Olympic Test Event.

Lalremsiami also explained why it was a mixed year for her. "It was a mixed year for me because obviously I lost my father while playing a tournament, and it was such a tough moment for me personally, but I am glad to be part of this team because they always supported me and took care of me in a difficult moment. When you get nominated for such awards, you think about all the effort that you put into your game, both on and off the field, and I am really pleased to have been nominated because we had a wonderful year as a team," she added.

She has already won several tournaments with the Indian team including a silver medal at the Asian Games 2018, says that her job is not just restricted to scoring goals. "Hockey is a team sport, and the fact that I play as a forward, I realize that I have a lot of responsibilities on my shoulders apart from scoring the goals. In this modern-day, a striker should always be on her toes and must contribute to the team in different ways. I have been lucky to have so many experienced players around me, like Rani, Vandana, Navjot and Sushila. It is the hard work of the entire squad that makes our team a successful one, and I am thankful to my teammates also for making me a better player. The upcoming year is huge for us, and we are going to make sure that we give our best at the Olympic Games," the forward said.

Earlier this month, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) had revealed the list of nominees for the 2019 FIH Hockey Stars Awards which consisted of India's Manpreet Singh in the FIH Player of the Year (Men), Vivek Sagar Prasad in the FIH Rising Star of the Year (Men) and Lalremsiami in the FIH Rising Star of the Year (Women). The Indian women's team is currently on a break and will rejoin national camp at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) campus, Bengaluru on January 5, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Video: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR and Afghanistan

After W.Bengal, Kerala too puts on hold NPR work

Anand Mahindra to resign from post at Mahindra Group; new appointments announced

Strong earthquake strikes India, Pakistan and Afghanistan; no casualties yet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump signs controversial defence bill calling for sanctions against Russia, Turkey

US President Donald Trump on Friday signed into law a 738 billion defense bill which includes controversial provisions calling for sanctions against Russia and Turkey.Trump approved the 2020 National Defence Authorisation Act NDAA, which wi...

J-K: Pak violates ceasefire in Tangdhar sector, Kanzalwan

Pakistan on Saturday violated ceasefire in the Tangdhar sector and Kanzalwan, according to sources in the Indian Army.The Indian Army is retaliating to the unprovoked ceasefire violation by the Pakistan Army.Further details are awaited....

Bihar Bandh: RJD supporters use buffaloes to block highway in Vaishali, protest at railway line in Darbhanga

Following the call of Bihar-Bandh against the Citizenship Amendment Act by the Rashtriya Janata Dal, party supporters blocked highways at Darbhanga and Vaishali here on Saturday. At Darbhanga, RJD workers and supporters protested bare chest...

3-goal burst in 3rd lifts Leafs over Rangers

William Nylander had two goals and an assist to lift the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs to a 6-3 win against the New York Rangers on Friday night. Torontos Mitch Marner also scored twice, Auston Matthews had two assists, Ilya Mikheyev a goal ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019