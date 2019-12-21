Left Menu
Development News Edition

Acciari scores 2nd straight hat trick as Panthers bomb Stars

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Florida
  • |
  • Updated: 21-12-2019 09:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-12-2019 09:35 IST
Acciari scores 2nd straight hat trick as Panthers bomb Stars
Image Credit: pixabay

Noel Acciari scored his second straight hat trick, racking up three consecutive goals during Florida's five-goal second period, as the Panthers defeated the Dallas Stars 7-4 on Friday night in Sunrise, Fla. Pavel Bure is the only other Panthers player ever to record consecutive hat tricks, accomplishing the feat in February 2001. But Bure scored 437 career goals, including 60 each in back-to-back seasons.

Acciari, meanwhile, had scored just 18 goals in parts of his first four seasons with the Boston Bruins entering the current campaign. Signed as a free agent in July, Acciari -- who had never had even a two-goal game until Monday night against the Ottawa Senators -- now has a career-high 11 scores this season. It's been quite a run for Acciari, a 28-year-old undrafted player from Rhode Island who was signed by Florida as a fourth-line grinder type.

His improbable barrage started right after Panthers coach Joel Quenneville adjusted all four of his lines on Monday, and the unit of Acciari, Jonathan Huberdeau and Vincent Trocheck has erupted with a combined eight goals and 18 points in two games. Huberdeau, Trocheck, Anton Stralman and Colton Sceviour also scored for the Panthers. Huberdeau had three assists, Trocheck and Aleksander Barkov had two apiece, and Acciari had one.

Goalie Sergei Bobrovsky made 27 saves as Florida ended the longest homestand in franchise history with a 5-4-0 record. Stars goalie Ben Bishop was pulled in the second period after stopping just 14 of 20 shots on goal.

Dallas got two goals from Tyler Seguin and one each from Jamie Benn and Denis Gurianov. Corey Perry added two assists. Panthers defenseman Keith Yandle played his 831st consecutive game, breaking out of a tie for fourth all-time with Dallas' Andrew Cogliano on the all-time NHL list.

Florida, the fresher team since it had been off since Monday, outshot Dallas 15-7 in the first period, and the Stars were fortunate to trail only 2-1 after the first 20 minutes. Huberdeau opened the scoring with a power-play goal, and Gurianov tied it when he found a loose puck in the low slot and zipped the puck past Bobrovsky's stick.

But, with 14:48 expired in the period, Stralman's fluttering shot from above the right circle -- which would've gone wide of the net -- bounced in off the left skate of Roope Hintz. The Panthers never trailed again, scoring five straight goals in the second.

Acciari ended that run and got his hat trick on a short-handed penalty shot that went five-hole with 8:35 left in the second. Asked what he was thinking about on his first career penalty shot, Acciari smiled and said: "Don't fall."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Video: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR and Afghanistan

After W.Bengal, Kerala too puts on hold NPR work

Anand Mahindra to resign from post at Mahindra Group; new appointments announced

Strong earthquake strikes India, Pakistan and Afghanistan; no casualties yet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

Mikel Arteta wants to change things in Arsenal

Newly appointed Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta said that he wants to change certain things in the club as some players outcome is not as expected. There are things to change, absolutely, because theyre not performing at the level that we e...

PM Modi greets Andhra CM on his birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday wished for a long and healthy life for Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy on his 47th birthday.The YSR Congress Party leader was born in 1972 in Pulivendula, Andhra Pradesh.Birthday w...

22nd round of India-China boundary talks commences

The 22nd meeting of the Special Representatives SR for India-China boundary question commenced here on Saturday. The Indian delegation is being led by National Security Advisor NSA Ajit Doval, while the Chinese side is being represented by ...

NHL roundup: Panthers' Acciari notches 2nd straight hat trick

Noel Acciari scored his second straight hat trick, racking up three consecutive goals during Floridas five-goal second period, as the Panthers defeated the Dallas Stars 7-4 on Friday night in Sunrise, Fla. Pavel Bure is the only other Panth...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019