Heat pounce early, thrash Knicks

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 21-12-2019 10:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-12-2019 10:08 IST
Duncan Robinson hit two of his six 3-pointers during a game-opening, 23-8 flurry Friday night that propelled the host Miami Heat to a 129-114 victory over the New York Knicks. Robinson finished with 18 points and Bam Adebayo a team-high 20 for the Heat, who opened a four-game homestand on a successful note.

Reserve Bobby Portis poured in a game-high 30 points for the Knicks, who had won three of four in the wake of a 10-game losing streak. The outcome was never in doubt, with Robinson (two) and Kendrick Nunn (one) combining for three 3-pointers in the opening burst that ran into the seventh minute of the first quarter.

Miami, which had opened 11-0 at home before a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers last Friday, went on to lead by as many as 21 points in the first quarter, 24 in the second and 34 in the third quarter in the comfortable win. Robinson shot 6-for-10 on 3-pointers to account for all of his scorings. The Heat went 18-for-38 on threes, outscoring the Knicks 54-30 from beyond the arc.

Adebayo had eight rebounds to complement his 20 points, while Goran Dragic added 18 points, Nunn 15, Derrick Jones Jr. 14, Tyler Herro 12 and Kelly Olynyk 10 for Miami. Meyers Leonard was the game's leading rebounder with 13 to go with seven points, Olynyk completed a double-double with 10 rebounds, and Jimmy Butler contributed nine points, eight assists, five rebounds, and three steals to the win.

In winning their second straight, the Heat outshot the Knicks 55.8 percent to 43.6. Portis made 12 of his 17 shots, including 4-for-7 on 3-pointers, off the bench en route to his season-high point total.

Fellow reserve Mitchell Robinson backed Portis with 18 points, while Marcus Morris Sr. had 15, Julius Randle 13 and Kevin Knox II 11. Randle and Portis had team-high rebounding honors with eight for the Knicks, who fell to 3-4 under interim coach Mike Miller.

