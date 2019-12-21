Left Menu
Warriors pull out tight win over Pelicans

Warriors pull out tight win over Pelicans
Image Credit: Flickr

D'Angelo Russell broke a tie by sinking a long jumper with 32.9 seconds remaining before Draymond Green and Damion Lee buried four clutch free throws Friday night, allowing the Golden State Warriors to end a five-game losing streak with a 106-102 victory over the visiting New Orleans Pelicans in San Francisco. Golden State trailed by six points with 2 1/2 minutes to play.

Russell's key hoop occurred just 5 1/2 seconds after Brandon Ingram had dropped in a pair of free throws that allowed the Pelicans, who trailed by as many as 20 points in the first half, to draw even at 100-all. After Jrue Holiday misfired on a jumper with 29.8 seconds remaining, the Pelicans fouled Green, whose two foul shots created a four-point Golden State lead with 14.3 seconds to go.

Holiday countered quickly for the Pelicans, but Lee then iced the win with his two fouls shots that made it 106-102 with just 8.2 seconds left. Russell finished with 25 points and seven assists while Lee had 20 points and six rebounds for the Warriors, who were opening a five-game homestand.

Ingram and Holiday matched Russell for game-high scoring honors with 25 for New Orleans, which had snapped a 13-game losing streak Wednesday at Minnesota. Seeking to win at home for just the third time in 13 games this season, the Warriors rallied from a 97-91 deficit with 2:44 to go into a 100-98 lead with 58.6 seconds left on two Russell hoops, including a 3-pointer, and a pair of free throws apiece by Willie Cauley-Stein and Lee.

The Warriors used a 15-4 start as the foundation of a dominant first half in which they led by as many as 19 in the first quarter and 20 in the second. The margin was 56-44 at halftime before the Pelicans rallied into a 71-all tie on a Jaxson Hayes dunk with 1:50 remaining in the third quarter.

New Orleans went on to lead 81-78 at quarter's end, and by six on two occasions in the fourth period. Alec Burks chipped in with 18 points and eight rebounds while Green finished with 10 points and eight assists for the Warriors, who beat the Pelicans for the second time in three meetings this season.

Lonzo Ball and JJ Redick had 14 points apiece while Derrick Favors accumulated 10 points and a game-high 10 rebounds for the Pelicans, who lost for the seventh time in their past eight road games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

