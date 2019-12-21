Ozil is massive player for Arsenal: Mikel Arteta

Newly appointed Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta said that striker Mesut Ozil is a massive player for the club. "He is a massive player for this club. I know, when he ticks, what he can bring to the team," Goal.com quoted Arteta as saying.

After signing the three-and-a-half-year deal with Arsenal, ex-Gunners skipper said he wants to understand his players and act accordingly. "What I want is to understand how they are feeling and what they need. You have to understand it. When I understand them, I can take the excuses out of them and focus on the things that are relevant and have an impact for the team on and off the pitch," Arteta said.

On November 29 this year, Arsenal had sacked head coach Unai Emery and his coaching team after the club's below-par performance in the ongoing Premier League. Arsenal are currently placed at the tenth position in the Premier League standings with 22 points from 17 matches.

They will next face Everton on Saturday, December 21. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.