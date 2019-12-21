Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jeremy smashes national and his own Youth World record

  • PTI
  • |
  • Doha
  • |
  • Updated: 21-12-2019 14:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-12-2019 14:18 IST
Jeremy smashes national and his own Youth World record

Youth Olympic gold medallist weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga went on a record-breaking spree, claiming three world marks in a remarkable performance, on the way to a silver in the men's 67kg category at the 6th Qatar International Cup here.

In a power-packed performance, the 17-year-old smashed his own Youth World and Asian record in snatch, clean and jerk and total lift with an effort of 306kg (140kg+166kg) to win the silver medal Friday night. Jeremy broke 27 records in total all under his name, combining national and international marks.

He smashed 12 international records -- three youth world, three youth Asian and six Commonwealth records -- and 15 national records -- five youth national, five junior national and five senior national. The teenager from Mizoram started the year by winning a silver medal in the EGAT Cup, lifting 131kg in snatch and 157kg in clean and jerk.

At the Asian Championships, he smashed the Youth World and Asian records with an effort of 297kg (134kg+163kg). At the 2019 World Championship, Jeremy had lifted 296kg (136kg+163kg) to finish tenth in an easier group B.

He also went on to win a gold and a silver in Asian Youth Championship and Asian Junior Championship, respectively. Jeremy has been steadily improving since switching his weight category from 62kg, but the Mizoram lifter still has a long way to go as the world record in the 67kg category stands at 155kg in snatch, 185kg in clean and jerk and 339kg for the total lift.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Video: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR and Afghanistan

Anand Mahindra to resign from post at Mahindra Group; new appointments announced

After W.Bengal, Kerala too puts on hold NPR work

Strong earthquake strikes India, Pakistan and Afghanistan; no casualties yet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you want to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

IOC thanks PM Modi for providing active support to Olympic Games

The International Olympic Committee IOC president Thomas Bach has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing active support for the Olympic Games by co-sponsoring the UN Olympic Truce Resolution. Please accept my heartfelt gratitude...

Scott surges into Australian PGA Championship lead

World number 18 Adam Scott surged into a one-shot lead at the European Tour co-sanctioned Australian PGA Championships Saturday as the veteran campaigner looks to end his year on a high. The 39-year-old headed into the tournament on the bac...

AAP needs to set target of winning over 67 seats in upcoming assembly polls: Kejriwal

The Aam Aadmi Party needs to set a target of winning more seats in the upcoming election than it won in the 2015 polls when it secured 67 of the 70 assembly seats, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal told party me...

Anti-CAA stir: Death toll mounts to 11 in UP violence

At least 11 people, including an 8-year-old boy, have lost their lives in Uttar Pradesh as the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act turned violent in the state, officials said on Saturday. After Friday prayers, protesters clashed ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019