Left Menu
Development News Edition

ISL: FC Goa eyes top spot, Odisha plan to make it difficult

  • PTI
  • |
  • Margao
  • |
  • Updated: 21-12-2019 18:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-12-2019 18:05 IST
ISL: FC Goa eyes top spot, Odisha plan to make it difficult

FC Goa will be out to reclaim their spot at the top of the Indian Super League when they take on Odisha FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Sunday. Goa are currently in second spot with 15 points from eight games, while Odisha are seventh with nine points.

Sunday will see two Spanish tacticians -- Sergio Lobera and Josep Gombau, who like to see their teams hog possession go head-to-head. It should make for an interesting tussle in the middle of the park between two sets of technically-proficient players.

"I think it is important to keep possession and have the ball as much as possible. We did not have the ball too much in the last few matches. Odisha are playing very well. I saw their matches and they are a good side," said Lobera. Goa are coming off a confidence-boosting 2-1 win over ATK in the previous game. Importantly, star forward Ferran Corominas returned from injury and got himself on the scoresheet as well.

The Spaniard will back his team's attack to fire against a shaky Odisha defence. Goa have the second-best attacking record this season (15 goals). More interestingly, nine of those goals came from set-pieces and Odisha are very susceptible in dealing with them. Gombau's side have conceded five goals from dead-ball situations. Also, FC Goa have scored as many as five goals in the final quarter of matches while Odisha have a tendency to concede late.

Odisha FC will miss the services of midfielder Vinit Rai due to suspension. Bikramjit Singh is likely to be deputised alongside Marcos Tebar in the middle of the park as they look to take on the likes of Brandon Fernandes and Ahmed Jahouh. FC Goa's preference for possession-based attacking football leaves them vulnerable to being repeatedly caught with too many players committed in attack, something that Gombau will hope his pacy wingers can take advantage of.

The likes of Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Nandhakumar Sekar and Xisco Hernandez will play key roles. "It is important to have the ball against Goa. They like to have the ball and if they do not have it, they will suffer more," said Gombau.

"It is also important that we make not many mistakes as they have the quality to punish us. We have a gameplan. We have worked well. I hope it will be a good game. They will have to work a lot, if they have to beat us." Striker Aridane Santana will also be important for Odisha, having scored four goals this season and all of them have come away from home.

This is also a chance for Gombau to improve his record against top teams in the league. Odisha, who are coming off a win against bottom-placed Hyderabad, have won just one match against the current top-six teams this season (vs Mumbai City).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Anand Mahindra to resign from post at Mahindra Group; new appointments announced

Video: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR and Afghanistan

After W.Bengal, Kerala too puts on hold NPR work

Strong earthquake strikes India, Pakistan and Afghanistan; no casualties yet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Anti-CAA protest: Protestors in Bihar's Munger vandalise public property, police station

Soon after bandh was called out in Bihar by the Rashtriya Janata Dal RJD against the Citizenship Amendment Act, locals in Munger district on Saturday destroyed local shops during the demonstration and raised slogan denouncing the citizenshi...

Daryaganj violence: Delhi court sends Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad to 14 days' judicial custody.

Daryaganj violence Delhi court sends Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad to 14 days judicial custody....

AAP needs to set target of winning over 67 seats in Delhi Assembly polls: Kejriwal

The Aam Aadmi Party needs to set a target of winning more seats in the upcoming election than in the 2015 polls when it secured 67 of the 70 assembly seats, Delhi Chief Minister and the partys national convener Arvind Kejriwal told party me...

UK's Johnson says he will keep pressing US over fatal crash

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Saturday he would carry on trying to help the family of 19-year-old Briton Harry Dunn, killed in a road collision with a U.S. diplomats wife who then left the country. The law should take its cou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019