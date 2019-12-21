Gill sizzles on Day 1 as INRC set for exciting finish

India's top rally driver Gaurav Gill was at his imperious best here on Saturday, stealing day one honours by winning six super stages as the FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship headed towards an explosive finish. The JK Tyre driver, with Musa Sherif as co-driver, who was trailing in the seventh position at the start of the round could well break into the podium if he manages to excel on the final day of the championship.

He had just 29 points after the first four rounds but could end up adding 39 points more if he remains unbeaten on Sunday as well, catapulting him on the leader-board. Younus Ilyas (Harish Gowda) and Bikku Babu (Milen George) had spectacular outings too, with the former even winnings two stages. The duo shared the second and third positions in all the other six Popular Rally stages, providing thrilling fare to the spectators.

Despite his fightback, Gill would not be able to surpass the current overall leader, MRF’s Chetan Shivram. Bengaluru’s Chetan (with Dilip Sharan), who was leading INRC 3 as well, endured a massive crash in the day’s first stage itself and failed to finish even one stage. His 75 points, though, should see him home safely, even if he is unable to make the starting line-up on Sunday.

INRC 3's Fabid Ahmer (Sanath G) with 51 points and INRC 2’s Dean Mascarenhas (Shruptha Padival) with 47 also remained in the fray for podium finishes in the overall category.

