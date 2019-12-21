Pep Guardiola, best coach in the world: Zinedine Zidane

Real Madrid's coach Zinedine Zidane heaped praise on Manchester City's man-in-charge Pep Guardiola, and went on to label him as the best coach in the world. Earlier this week, it was revealed that Real Madrid and Manchester City would face each other in the round-of-16 match in the Champions League in February next year.

"Yes, it will be special. I played against him many times. I respected him as a player and I respect him as a coach. I think he is the best in the world and has demonstrated that throughout his career," Goal.com quoted Zidane as saying. "Of course, I really want to face him, to play against him and his side. Not just myself but all of us here," he added.

In the Champions League, Real Madrid finished at the second spot in Group A while Manchester City ended the group stage at the first spot in Group C. Real Madrid is currently placed at the second position in the La Liga standings with 36 points from 17 matches.

The side will next take on Athletic Bilbao in the tournament on Monday. Real Madrid's last match against Barcelona had ended as a 0-0 draw. On the other hand, Manchester City is currently placed in third place with 35 points from 17 games. They will next take on Chelsea on Sunday, December 22. (ANI)

