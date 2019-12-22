Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Soccer-England World Cup winner Peters dies, aged 76

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 22-12-2019 00:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-12-2019 00:26 IST
UPDATE 1-Soccer-England World Cup winner Peters dies, aged 76
"It is with profound sadness that we announce that Martin passed away peacefully in his sleep at 4:00 am this morning," said a statement from his family posted on West Ham's website. Image Credit: Wikimedia

England World Cup winner Martin Peters has died, aged 76, his former club West Ham United said on Saturday. Peters was part of the 1966 World Cup-winning side and scored in the final against West Germany.

"It is with profound sadness that we announce that Martin passed away peacefully in his sleep at 4:00 am this morning," said a statement from his family posted on West Ham's website. "A beloved husband, dad, and grandad, and a kind, gentle and private man, we are devastated by his loss but so very proud of all that he achieved and comforted by the many happy memories we shared."

Peters is the fifth member of England's World Cup final team to have died, after captain Bobby Moore, Alan Ball, Ray Wilson, and Gordon Banks. Peters joined West Ham in 1959 as a 15-year-old, made his debut in 1962 and was a key player in the side who won the 1965 Cup Winners Cup final at Wembley.

The midfielder, described by former England manager Alf Ramsey as "10 years ahead of his time" won 70 senior caps for his country. He scored 100 goals in 364 appearances for West Ham before moving across London to join Tottenham Hotspur in 1970 in a deal that saw striker Jimmy Greaves go the other way. Peters won the UEFA Cup and two League Cups with Tottenham before spells with Norwich City and Sheffield United.

"We extend our sincere condolences to his family and many friends in the game at this sad time. A truly footballing great has left us but his memory will live on," a tribute on Tottenham's website said. Geoff Hurst, England's hat-trick hero in the World Cup final and a former West Ham teammate of Peters, described him as one of the all-time greats.

"A fellow World Cup final goalscorer and my West Ham partner for years along with Bobby Moore. RIP old friend," Hurst said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Boeing's Starliner astronaut fails key test to reach space station

Spain: Earthquake strikes Granada, nearby cities; no damage reported yet

Allseas suspends Nord Stream 2 work ahead of U.S. defense bill-statement

Circular Economy: Where India needs to focus?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-West Africa renames CFA franc but keeps it pegged to euro

The West African Economic and Monetary Union has reached an agreement with France to make changes to the CFA franc, Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara said on Saturday, in a shift away from the former colonial power. Under the agreement, t...

UPDATE 1-NASA says Boeing Starliner is 'healthy', to land in New Mexico

The Boeing Co Starliner spacecraft that failed to hit the right orbit to reach the International Space Station is healthy, in a stable orbit and expected to land in New Mexico on Sunday morning, NASA said on Saturday.The Boeing CST-100 Star...

Chilean prosecutors probe police after protester run over

Chilean prosecutors are investigating an incident in which a 20-year-old protester was allegedly run over by a police vehicle during a protest in the capital on Friday evening.Footage recorded by local television stations showed two police ...

NASA says Boeing Starliner is 'healthy', to land in New Mexico

The Boeing Co Starliner spacecraft that failed to reach the right orbit to reach the International Space Station is healthy, in a stable orbit and expected to land in New Mexico on Sunday morning, NASA said on Saturday.The Boeing CST-100 St...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019