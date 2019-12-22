Islanders' Clutterbuck out indefinitely after wrist surgery

New York Islanders right wing Cal Clutterbuck will be out indefinitely after having surgery on his injured left wrist, general manager Lou Lamoriello said Saturday. Clutterbuck was injured in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Boston Bruins, his wrist slashed by the skate of Patrice Bergeron.

The Islanders did not have a time frame for his recovery but stated that there were no complications with the surgery. Clutterbuck, 32, has three goals and four assists in 33 games this season, his seventh with the Islanders. He has 120 goals and 116 assists in 820 games in his career, which started in the 2007-08 season with the Minnesota Wild.

The team recalled Andrew Ladd, 34, from the AHL's Bridgeport Sound Tigers to fill the vacant roster spot. Ladd had three goals and eight assists in 26 games in 2018-19.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.