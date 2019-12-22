Left Menu
Silfverberg's shot gives Ducks shootout win over Isles

  Updated: 22-12-2019 04:14 IST
  Created: 22-12-2019 02:40 IST
Silfverberg's shot gives Ducks shootout win over Isles
Silfverberg, who also tallied in regulation, beat the New York Rangers last Saturday in Anaheim in the final shot of a shootout. Image Credit: Twitter (@AnaheimDucks)

Jakob Silfverberg's backhanded goal in the shootout's bottom of the third round helped the Anaheim Ducks sweep the season series from the New York Islanders in a 6-5 win on Saturday afternoon in Uniondale, N.Y. After teammate Max Comtois and New York's Josh Bailey scored, Silfverberg lifted the game-winner over goalie Semyon Varlamov.

Silfverberg, who also tallied in regulation, beat the New York Rangers last Saturday in Anaheim in the final shot of a shootout. Anaheim's Adam Henrique recorded a goal and an assist. Comtois, Sam Carrick, Silfverberg and Cam Fowler had markers, and Hampus Lindholm collected two assists. John Gibson, who shut out the Islanders on Nov. 25, made 28 saves.

New York's Nick Leddy had a goal and two assists, and Mathew Barzal, Brock Nelson, Ryan Pulock and Anders Lee each contributed a goal and a helper. Jordan Eberle notched two assists. Varlamov made back-to-back starts for the first time and stopped 23 shots to lose for the first time in six starts.

The Russian goalie and fellow netminder Thomas Greiss had alternated the first 33 starts of the season with neither starting consecutively. Lee finished a cross-ice pass from Barzal, who played in his 200th NHL game, at 1:50 of the first period as the Islanders immediately broke Anaheim's shutout streak.

But on its second power play, Anaheim tied it at 16:27 when Comtois tipped in Isac Lundestrom's blast, and Carrick soon scored his first for Anaheim when he zipped in a shot for the club's sixth short-handed goal at 17:03. Nelson continued the scoring on New York's same power play by banging in his 13th goal on a rebound 47 seconds later to knot it 2-2 through one period.

Henrique, whose scoring cooled off after netting eight goals in October, redirected in a pass at 5:23 of the second for his 11th marker and a 3-2 Anaheim lead. Barzal turned on the jets and roofed home his 15th at 9:20 to it a third time, and Leddy made Anaheim pay on a long shift by drilling his third at 14:15.

Silfverberg tied it a fourth time 26 seconds later with a wrister after Varlamov got out of position. Fowler whistled in his seventh goal after a drop-pass from Nicolas Deslauriers at 10:19 of the third, but Pulock, also playing in his 200th NHL game, scored on the power play to tie it for the fifth time at 5.

--Field Level Media

