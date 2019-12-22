Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Olympics: Bolt takes to track to open Tokyo national stadium

Sprinting great Usain Bolt ran on the track at Tokyo’s newly-completed National Stadium on Saturday during an event to celebrate the opening of the venue set to be the centerpiece of next year’s Olympics. Bolt, the eight-times Olympic gold medalist, jogged around the track as part of a relay race in front of an audience of approximately 60,000 people, who were the first members of the public to watch an event in the National Stadium. Darts: Sherrock continues fairytale run as 'Queen of the Palace'

Fallon Sherrock continued to provide shockwaves in the male-dominated world of darts, producing a stellar display to defeat one of the best players in the game, Mensur Suljovic, at the PDC world championships on Saturday. Sherrock had made waves -- and written a host of headlines -- at the Alexandra Palace on Tuesday when she became the first woman to defeat a male opponent in the game's premier event with her 3-2 victory over Ted Evetts. Injured LeBron doubtful for Nuggets on Sunday

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Denver Nuggets due to a thoracic muscle strain in his back. Lakers coach Frank Vogel told reporters that James suffered the injury during Tuesday's loss against the Indiana Pacers and played with the ailment during Thursday's setback against the Milwaukee Bucks. Junior Johnson, NASCAR hall-of-fame driver, team owner, dies at 88

Junior Johnson, the former moonshiner turned hard-charging race car driver who won 50 NASCAR races in the 1950s and '60s before becoming a team owner, has died at the age of 88, NASCAR said on Friday. Johnson, who rose from humble beginnings as the son of a North Carolina bootlegger to become one of the country's best known drivers, mentioned even in a Bruce Springsteen song, had been in declining health, NASCAR said. NBA roundup: Mavericks manhandle Sixers

Tim Hardaway Jr. made seven 3-pointers and scored 27 points to lift the visiting Dallas Mavericks past the Philadelphia 76ers, 117-98, on Friday. Kristaps Porzingis added 22 points and a career-high 18 rebounds to go along with three blocked shots as the Mavericks improved to 11-2 on the road. Golf: Scott surges into lead at Australian PGA Championship

Home hero Adam Scott shot a patient three-under 69 to take a one-shot lead at the Australian PGA Championship after the third round on Saturday and raise his hopes of a second title at the A$1.5 million ($1.03 million) event on the Gold Coast. The former world number one overcame a slow start and a bogey on the fifth hole to roll in four birdies from the ninth and reach a 10-under total of 206, one ahead of compatriot Wade Ormsby at the Royal Pines Resort. NFL notebook: Cowboys' Prescott off injury report, plans to play

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott did not have an injury designation on the team's injury report on Friday despite being limited in practice all week. Prescott participated in soft toss during Friday's practice as he works his way through a sprained right shoulder. Prescott, who sustained his injury in the first quarter of Dallas' 44-21 victory over the Los Angeles Rams last Sunday, told reporters Thursday that the expectation is for him to throw Saturday. MLB notebook: Angels’ Ohtani reportedly finishes elbow rehab

Two-way player Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels has finished his throwing program, the final hurdle as he attempts to return to the mound after undergoing Tommy John surgery on his right (throwing) elbow, ESPN reported Friday. The Angels have given Ohtani the OK to return to Japan to continue his recovery and prepare for the 2020 season, according to the report. NHL roundup: Panthers' Acciari notches 2nd straight hat trick

Noel Acciari scored his second straight hat trick, racking up three consecutive goals during Florida's five-goal second period, as the Panthers defeated the Dallas Stars 7-4 on Friday night in Sunrise, Fla. Pavel Bure is the only other Panthers player ever to record consecutive hat tricks, accomplishing the feat in February 2001. But Bure scored 437 career goals, including 60 each in back-to-back seasons. Acciari, meanwhile, has just 29 goals in five seasons. Veteran infielder Kinsler to retire after 14 seasons

Veteran infielder Ian Kinsler will retire after 14 major league seasons, with one year remaining on his contract, and make a move into the San Diego Padres front office, The Athletic reported Friday. Kinsler, 37, was still owed $4.25 million for 2020 and is expected to work out a settlement with the Padres before moving into an unspecified management role.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.