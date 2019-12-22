Left Menu
Dinwiddie nets 39 as Nets storm back to beat Hawks

  • Reuters
  • New York
  • Updated: 22-12-2019 07:31 IST
  • Created: 22-12-2019 07:30 IST
Spencer Dinwiddie scored 39 points as the Brooklyn Nets overcame an 18-point deficit and stormed back in the fourth quarter for a 122-112 victory over the Atlanta Hawks Saturday night in New York. The Nets improved to 12-6 without Kyrie Irving (right shoulder impingement) and overcame a 47-point showing from Atlanta star Trae Young, who came within two of his career-high.

Dinwiddie shot 13-of-27 in producing his sixth 30-point game of the season and 11th of his career. He scored 16 points in the fourth quarter when the Nets outscored Atlanta 37-14. The Nets scored the first 14 points of the fourth quarter but did not gain the lead for good until Taurean Prince's layup with 5:56 remaining put them in front 103-102. The Nets held a 113-108 lead on a 3-point play by Dinwiddie with 2:47 left and Atlanta was within 113-110 on Young's layup with 2:32 left.

The Nets sealed the game when Joe Harris stole the ball from Kevin Huerter, hit a reverse layup and the subsequent free throw for a 116-110 lead with 1:44 left. Dinwiddie hit another big shot half a minute later for a 118-110 lead and then split a pair at the line with 37.8 seconds left to make it 119-112 Garrett Temple added 25 for the Nets, who shot 46 percent from the field. Harris contributed 18 while DeAndre Jordan collected 12 points, 20 rebounds for his 60th career game with at least 20 boards.

Young produced his fifth career 40-point game, hitting 14 of 30 shots and 16 of 19 free throws but Atlanta lost its seventh straight game and fell to 2-18 in its last 20 games since Nov. 12. Alex Len added 23 points and 14 rebounds for the Hawks, who shot 37.1 percent and also lost their seventh straight game to the Nets. Atlanta held a 73-60 halftime lead and opened an 87-69 lead on Young's basket with 7:16 remaining in the third. The Hawks held a 98-85 lead going into the fourth but missed their first nine shots of the quarter and did not score for the first 5:24 of final 12 minutes, allowing the Nets to storm back.

