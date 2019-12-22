Firmino is one of the most important players for us: Becker

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker said Roberto Firmino is one of the most important players for them. "We know and he knows how important he is for the team. And we value him a lot. I think he is one of the most important players for us," Goal.com quoted Becker as saying.

Firmino's strike in the 99th minute on Saturday handed Liverpool their first FIFA Club World Cup title as they defeated Flamengo 1-0 in the final. Becker said Firmino helps Liverpool a lot and makes a difference.

"He doesn't just score, but he assists too. He makes the team play from behind, he helps us a lot and makes a difference," he said. "We are really happy and I am really happy that he could score, it's important for a striker to score and I'm really happy for everybody and this title," Becker added. (ANI)

