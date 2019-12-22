Liverpool showed great mentality: Henderson after lifting FIFA Club World Cup title

Liverpool's Jordan Henderson said his team displayed a 'great mentality' after lifting the FIFA Club World Cup trophy. "I'm delighted that we've come here and done what we wanted to do and that's win. We've had two tough games with extra-time but I thought the lads kept going and showed a great mentality again to find the winner," the club's official website quoted Henderson as saying.

"We had some great chances in the game but always kept going and always kept fighting and tried to find the breakthrough, so I'm delighted that we've managed to do that and keep the clean sheet," he added. Roberto Firmino's strike in the 99th minute on Saturday handed Liverpool their first FIFA Club World Cup title as they defeated Flamengo 1-0 in the final. (ANI)

