Sports Highlights at 5 PM

SPO-YEAR-PARA India's para-athletes soar past administrative turmoil in record-breaking 2019

By Aparajita Upadhyay New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) India's para-athletes were at their best despite their administrators being in complete disarray, living up to the Olympic spirit of 'Faster, Higher, Stronger' in a record-shattering 2019 during which they delivered an unprecedented medal haul at world championships and secured the highest Paralympic quota places.

SPO-YEAR-TT

Year of many firsts for Sathiyan as he takes over the mantle from Sharath By Bharat Sharma

New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) The sprightly G Sathiyan came of age to take over the leadership mantle in Indian table tennis from veteran A Sharath Kamal in a year which saw paddlers produce memorable performances despite the lack of a full-time coach.

SPO-CRI-CHAPPELL Ganguly-Tendulkar as pair faced better quality bowlers than Rohit-Kohli: Chappell

New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma has stacked up astonishing numbers while batting as a pair but when it comes to facing quality fast bowlers, the celebrated opening pair of Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly had a far tougher job.

SPO-BAD-JUNIOR Meiraba wins second BWF junior title in as many months

Dhaka, Dec 22 (PTI) India's Meiraba Luwang lived up to his top billing to win the Bangladesh Junior International Series 2019 here on Sunday.

SPO-ILEAGUE-TRAU TRAU FC earn maiden I-League point after 2-2 draw against Real Kashmir

Imphal, Dec 22 (PTI) Debutants Tiddim Road Athletic Union FC on Sunday earned their maiden I-League point after playing out a 2-2 draw against Real Kashmir FC at the Khuman Lampak Stadium here on Sunday.

