Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sports Highlights at 5 PM

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-12-2019 17:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-12-2019 17:11 IST
Sports Highlights at 5 PM

The following are the top/expected stories at 1700 hours:

EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of third ODI between India and West Indies in Cuttack.

STORIES ON THE WIRE:

SPO-YEAR-PARA India's para-athletes soar past administrative turmoil in record-breaking 2019

By Aparajita Upadhyay New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) India's para-athletes were at their best despite their administrators being in complete disarray, living up to the Olympic spirit of 'Faster, Higher, Stronger' in a record-shattering 2019 during which they delivered an unprecedented medal haul at world championships and secured the highest Paralympic quota places.

SPO-YEAR-TT

Year of many firsts for Sathiyan as he takes over the mantle from Sharath By Bharat Sharma

New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) The sprightly G Sathiyan came of age to take over the leadership mantle in Indian table tennis from veteran A Sharath Kamal in a year which saw paddlers produce memorable performances despite the lack of a full-time coach.

SPO-CRI-CHAPPELL Ganguly-Tendulkar as pair faced better quality bowlers than Rohit-Kohli: Chappell

New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma has stacked up astonishing numbers while batting as a pair but when it comes to facing quality fast bowlers, the celebrated opening pair of Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly had a far tougher job.

SPO-BAD-JUNIOR Meiraba wins second BWF junior title in as many months

Dhaka, Dec 22 (PTI) India's Meiraba Luwang lived up to his top billing to win the Bangladesh Junior International Series 2019 here on Sunday.

SPO-ILEAGUE-TRAU TRAU FC earn maiden I-League point after 2-2 draw against Real Kashmir

Imphal, Dec 22 (PTI) Debutants Tiddim Road Athletic Union FC on Sunday earned their maiden I-League point after playing out a 2-2 draw against Real Kashmir FC at the Khuman Lampak Stadium here on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Circular Economy: Where India needs to focus?

UPDATE 1-Russia, China have blood on their hands after veto on Syria cross-border aid: Pompeo

What Song Hye-Kyo’s new ring means? Song Joong-Ki won’t renew with Blossom Entertainment

UPDATE 2-'Healthy' Boeing Starliner spacecraft on track to land in New Mexico -NASA

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Cuttack ODI: West Indies set India target of 316

Nicholas Pooran and Kieron Pollards knocks of 89 and 74 respectively enabled West Indies to set a target of 316 runs in front of India here at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. After being asked to bat first, Windies openers Evin Lewis and S...

Former SGPC president Jathedar Avtar Singh Makkar cremated in Ludhiana

The last rites of former Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee SGPC president Jathedar Avtar Singh Makkar, who passed away on Friday, were performed here on Sunday. The pyre was lit by his son Inderjit Singh Dimple.SAD president Sukhbir S...

Telangana man kills dog over fear of attack on family members

A private bank employee allegedly shot dead his neighbourspet dog using an air gun, at Bapunagar here, fearing it might attack his family members, police said on Sunday. Avinash Karan has been taken into custody, they said. The man killed ...

Adam Driver to host 'Saturday Night Live' in January

Actor Adam Driver is set to return as the host of the late night sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live in the new year. Driver, who kicked off the season 44 premiere of SNL in 2018, will serve as the presenter of the shows first episode in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019