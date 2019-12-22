Hansi Flick to remain in charge of Bayern Munich until end of season

Bayern Munich on Sunday announced that Hansi Flick will remain their head coach 'at least until the end of the current season'. The club said that chairman and CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic and head coach Hansi Flick held a meeting after Bayern Munich's 2-0 win over Wolfsburg on Saturday.

"FC Bayern and Hansi Flick subsequently agreed that Hansi Flick will remain head coach of the German record champions at least until the end of the current season," the club said in a statement. Rummenigge said they are satisfied with Flick's work and the development under him has been outstanding.

"We at FC Bayern are very satisfied with Hansi Flick's work. Under him as head coach, the on-field development has been outstanding, both in terms of the quality of our play and the results achieved," said Rummenigge. "We set a new record in the 28-year history of the Champions League with six wins in six matches in the group stage, and in the Bundesliga, we have returned to touching distance of the top of the table," Rummenigge said.

"I am convinced that FC Bayern will continue next year where we left off in the last few games, namely playing attractive and successful football. On behalf of FC Bayern as a whole, I wish Hansi Flick every success," he added. Flick said he is happy to be continuing to hold the post and really enjoy working with the team.

"I'm happy that FC Bayern is continuing to place trust in me as head coach. I really enjoy working with the team and the coaching team. We have achieved a good starting position for the second half of the season in the Bundesliga, DFB Cup and Champions League," said Flick. "Now we're recharging our batteries, and we'll prepare ourselves intensively for the second half of the season at the training camp. Then we'll try to achieve as many victories and titles as possible," Flick said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.