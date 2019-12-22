Left Menu
Development News Edition

SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 22-12-2019 19:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-12-2019 19:31 IST
SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. SPORTS

BASKETBALL-NBA-ROUNDUP NBA roundup: Bucks blast Knicks, tie franchise-best start

Giannis Antetokounmpo totaled 22 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for his third triple-double of the season, and the Milwaukee Bucks never trailed to match the best 30-game start in team history with a 123-102 victory over the host New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night. SOCCER-CLUB-LIV-FLA

Liverpool win Club World Cup as Firmino sinks Flamengo DOHA (Reuters)- An extra-time goal from Roberto Firmino gave Liverpool a 1-0 victory over Brazil's Flamengo to win the Club World Cup at the Khalifa International stadium on Saturday.

SOCCER-ENGLAND-EVE-ARS Arsenal's Ljungberg unhappy with Ozil's show of dissent

(Reuters)- Arsenal interim coach Freddie Ljungberg has criticised Mesut Ozil's unacceptable conduct after his substitution against Manchester City in the Premier League last weekend. UPCOMING

SOCCER-ENGLAND-WAT-MUN/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Watford v Manchester United

Watford face Manchester United in the Premier League. 22 Dec 14:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-BET-ATM/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Betis v Atletico Madrid

Real Betis host Atletico Madrid in La Liga. 22 Dec 15:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

CRICKET-ODI-IND-WIN/ (TV) Cricket-India v West Indies ODI series

India host West Indies in the final ODI of the three-match series in Cuttack. Post match news conference by the captains/players of the two teams. ANI (NO USE INDIA)

Edit expected 1800 GMT 22 Dec 16:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-TOT-CHE/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur face Chelsea in the Premier League. 22 Dec 16:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-JUV-LAZ/REPORT (PIX) (TV) Soccer - Italian Super Cup - Juventus v Lazio

The King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh hosts the Italian Super Cup between Juventus and Lazio. 22 Dec 18:45 ET / 18:45 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-SAS-NAP/REPORT Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Sassuolo v Napoli

Sassuolo host Napoli in a Serie A match. 22 Dec 19:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-MAD-ATB/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Madrid v Athletic Bilbao

Real Madrid host Athletic Bilbao in La Liga. 22 Dec 20:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

CRICKET-TEST-ZAF-ENG/ (PIX) Cricket - South Africa v England - England fancied for test series as host look for fresh energy

England will be looking to bring a heady year to a successful close in the opening test of their four-match series against South Africa, which starts on Boxing Day in Pretoria, but must beware a home side offered the chance of revival by an overhaul of their management. A factbox will accompany the first test preview 23 Dec 00:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND/ Soccer-Talking points from the Premier League weekend

Five talking points from the Premier League weekend. 23 Dec 08:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY/ Soccer - Italy - Talking-points from the Serie A weekend

Talking-points from the Serie A weekend. 23 Dec 10:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN/ Soccer - Spain - Talking points from the weekend in La Liga

Talking points from the weekend's action in La Liga. 23 Dec 11:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

CRICKET-TEST-PAK-LKA/ Cricket-Sri Lanka v Pakistan second test in Karachi

Pakistan need three wickets to win the second and final test to complete a 1-0 series win against Sri Lanka when final day's play begins at Karachi's National Stadium. 23 Dec 13:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

What Song Hye-Kyo’s new ring means? Song Joong-Ki won’t renew with Blossom Entertainment

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

Circular Economy: Where India needs to focus?

UPDATE 1-Russia, China have blood on their hands after veto on Syria cross-border aid: Pompeo

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

EIB chief slams slow industrial response to climate change

The president of the European Investment Bank, the EUs lending arm, has sharply criticized industrial companies for reacting too slowly to climate change, saying some bosses had been asleep at the wheel. In an interview to appear in German ...

Islamic outfits PFI, SIMI supected behind UP violence; toll rises to 17

Blaming outsiders for the violence during protests against the amended Citizenship Act, the UP government on Sunday said six people from West Bengal associated with Islamic outfits PFI and SIMI have been arrested, even as the death toll ros...

UP BJP chief asks SP leaders to visit Bengal to see how TMC runs govt

Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh asked SP leaders on Sunday to visit West Bengal and see it for themselves how the TMC ran the government in that state. His comments came hours after Samajwadi Party SP chief Akhilesh Yadav blamed...

We will convince parties on NRC when it's ready, says BJP

We will convince parties on NRC when its ready, says BJP Hyderabad, Dec 22 PTI The BJP will convince the BJD and the JD U, which had come out against NRC, as and when it will be taken up for implementation nationwide, BJP national spokespe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019