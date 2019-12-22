Sports Highlights at 9 PM

Left Menu
  PTI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 22-12-2019 21:15 IST
  • |
  Created: 22-12-2019 21:10 IST
The following are the top/expected stories at 2100 hours:

EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of third ODI between India and West Indies in Cuttack.

*Report of ISL match between Goa and Odisha.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IND-ROHIT

Rohit breaks Jayasuriya's record, makes most runs in year as opener Cuttack, Dec 22 (PTI) India's Rohit Sharma on Sunday broke Sanath Jayasuriya's 22-year-old record for most runs in a calendar year by an opener across formats.

SPO-CRI-MISBAH-BANGLADESH

No logic in Bangladesh refusing to play Test series in Pakistan: Coach Misbah Karachi, Dec 21 (PTI) Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has lashed out at Bangladesh for refusing to come to Pakistan to play a two-Test series as a part of the ICC World Test Championship.

SPO-CRI-IND-LD INNINGS

Pollard, Pooran prop West Indies to 315 for 5 Cuttack, Dec 22 (PTI) Skipper Kieron Pollard saved his best for the last along with a savage Nicholas Pooran as West Indies posted a commendable 315 for 5 against India in the third and final ODI here on Sunday.

SPO-YEAR-PARA India's para-athletes soar past administrative turmoil in record-breaking 2019

By Aparajita Upadhyay New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) India's para-athletes were at their best despite their administrators being in complete disarray, living up to the Olympic spirit of 'Faster, Higher, Stronger' in a record-shattering 2019 during which they delivered an unprecedented medal haul at world championships and secured the highest Paralympic quota places.

SPO-YEAR-TT

Year of many firsts for Sathiyan as he takes over the mantle from Sharath By Bharat Sharma

New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) The sprightly G Sathiyan came of age to take over the leadership mantle in Indian table tennis from veteran A Sharath Kamal in a year which saw paddlers produce memorable performances despite the lack of a full-time coach.

SPO-CRI-CHAPPELL Ganguly-Tendulkar as pair faced better quality bowlers than Rohit-Kohli: Chappell

New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma has stacked up astonishing numbers while batting as a pair but when it comes to facing quality fast bowlers, the celebrated opening pair of Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly had a far tougher job.

SPO-BAD-JUNIOR Meiraba wins second BWF junior title in as many months

Dhaka, Dec 22 (PTI) India's Meiraba Luwang lived up to his top billing to win the Bangladesh Junior International Series 2019 here on Sunday.

SPO-ILEAGUE-TRAU TRAU FC earn maiden I-League point after 2-2 draw against Real Kashmir

Imphal, Dec 22 (PTI) Debutants Tiddim Road Athletic Union FC on Sunday earned their maiden I-League point after playing out a 2-2 draw against Real Kashmir FC at the Khuman Lampak Stadium here on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

