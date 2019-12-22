Report: Titans RB Henry not expected to play vs. Saints

The Tennessee Titans are expected to be without Pro Bowl running back Derrick Henry when they face the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Henry, who is dealing with a hamstring issue, was downgraded to questionable on Saturday despite being a full participant in practice the day before. He was held out of Thursday's practice but was not listed on the injury report at the time.

Henry played in last week's 24-21 loss to the Houston Texans despite not practicing all week and rushed 21 times for 86 yards. For the season, Henry has 271 carries for 1,329 yards (4.9 average) and 13 touchdowns, which earned him a Pro Bowl nod on Tuesday.

The Titans (8-6) face a tough Saints (11-3) squad as they seek the final AFC playoff berth. The Pittsburgh Steelers are also 8-6 and face the New York Jets (5-9) on Sunday. Dion Lewis, the team's second-leading rusher with 38 carries for 134 yards, will likely carry the load in Henry's absence.

