Panthers' McCaffrey breaks own RB receptions mark

Christian McCaffrey of the Carolina Panthers caught a franchise-record 15 passes in Sunday's 38-6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts and also broke the single-season record for most receptions by a running back that he set last season. McCaffrey has 109 receptions, two more than last year's total when he surpassed the mark of Matt Forte, who had 102 receptions in 2014 for the Chicago Bears.

McCaffrey, who has 1,361 rushing yards this season, had 119 receiving yards against the Colts to raise his season total to 933. He needs 67 receiving yards in next week's season finale against the New Orleans Saints to join Roger Craig (1985) and Marshall Faulk (1999) as the only players to accumulate both 1,000 rushing and 1,000 receiving yards in the same season.

McCaffrey said after his team's seventh straight loss that he would prefer the accomplishments were reached during victories. "Those things are cool but it doesn't really matter if you're not winning," McCaffrey said. "I want to win. If those things can help win, then great. Just step on the field and prepare the same way every week."

