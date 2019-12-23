Left Menu
Raiders drop Chargers in LA's final game at temporary home

David Carr threw for 291 yards and a touchdown Sunday as the Oakland Raiders stopped the Los Angeles Chargers 24-17 in Carson, Calif. Carr, who completed 26 of 30 passes and hit rookie Hunter Renfrow seven times for 107 yards, also scrambled for the go-ahead touchdown. His 3-yard run with eight seconds left in the first half enabled Oakland (7-8) to take a 14-7 advantage into halftime.

They held it throughout the second half in front of a pro-Raiders crowd during the last game in Dignity Health Sports Park, the Chargers' temporary home. The club, which has played in a 27,000-seat stadium built for the MLS since moving from San Diego before the 2017 season, will move into the new stadium it will share with the Rams near Hollywood Park next season. Philip Rivers hit on 27 of 39 attempts for 279 yards for Los Angeles (5-10), while Melvin Gordon scored a pair of touchdowns on the ground. But it wasn't enough to keep the Chargers from falling into last place in the AFC West in a year where some picked them to play in the Super Bowl.

Oakland initiated scoring just 4:03 into the game when Renfrow took a short pass from Carr and raced 56 yards for a 7-0 lead. Gordon tied it for Los Angeles with 1:54 left in the first half on a 1-yard run, but Carr's touchdown finished a 75-yard drive. DeAndre Washington scored on a 5-yard run with 6:11 remaining in the third quarter, capping a drive of nearly nine minutes. Gordon responded with his second 1-yard touchdown run at the 1:04 mark to bring the Chargers within a score.

However, Daniel Carlson drilled a 48-yard field goal with 8:33 left in the game to restore a two-score lead for the Raiders. Michael Badgley connected on a 27-yarder with 1:33 remaining to pull Los Angeles within a touchdown. But tight end Darren Waller recovered an onside kick at midfield, and Oakland was able to kill the clock to record its second road win of the season.

